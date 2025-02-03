Kanye West's three-worded demand to wife Bianca Censori revealed

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were the talk of the Grammy's after she bared all on the red carpet. As they joined the biggest names in music on Sunday night, the couple – who are widely regarded as controversial – went viral for their latest appearance.

As they posed for photos, Kanye, 47, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers, was seen speaking to his wife, before she dropped her fur coat, exposing the entirety of her naked body in a completely see-through dress.

© Billboard via Getty Images Kanye West appears to have told Bianca Censori to 'make a scene' before her viral red carpet moment

After sparking widespread concern for the well-being of Bianca, 29, lipreaders have since taken a closer look at clips of Kanye and his wife, in which he appears to tell her to "Make a scene."

© SBJ / BACKGRID Bianca hit headlines after posing naked on the red carpet

Speaking with Mail Online, Nicola Hickling, the founder and lead analyst at LipReader, has shed some light on their interaction. Based on videos shared across social media, Nicola surmised that the rapper – who changed his name to Ye in 2021 – had told his wife, "You're making a scene now," which prompted her to nod her head.

"Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense," he seemingly continued, "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you." According to Nicola, Bianca appeared to have responded, "Alright let's go," before leaving little to the imagination.

After their red carpet appearance hit headlines, further stories have emerged, suggesting that the pair were escorted off the premises. Reports that they were "kicked out" of the Grammy's are yet to be confirmed.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin The couple reportedly wed in a private ceremony in January 2023

Kanye and Bianca, who were first photographed together in January 2023, are thought to have married that same month. Currently employed as an architectural designer at Kanye's brand Yeezy, Bianca first joined the company in November 2020.

© Getty Images Kanye and Bianca have made some controversial fashion choices over the years

Since confirming her relationship with Kanye, Biance has debuted a number of daring outfits, which have courted much controversy. Prior to the Grammy's, the former model had joined her husband for Paris Fashion Week in February 2024, where she was photographed wearing a pair of sheer tights, with nothing underneath, while standing outside the Ritz hotel with Kanye.

A look which may have broken the law, in Article 222-32 of the French Criminal code, it is stated that 'exposure of intimate portions of one's body in plain view in a space that is accessible to the public' is considered a crime. This means Bianca could face one year in prison and a fine of €15,000 (£12,834).