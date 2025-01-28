Kai Trump could be her mother Vanessa's twin in rare photos

Kai Trump stunned fans with her lookalike mother in the latest set of photos that the teen posted following Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Kai showcased a slew of snaps from the day, including one with her mom at the Inauguration Ball, dressed to the nines in a sparkly strapless gown with waist cut-outs.

Vanessa Trump, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years, sported a dark fluffy coat for the event, wearing matching smiles with her eldest daughter.

In the photo, the duo both wore their light hair straight down their backs, and Vanessa could've been Kai's twin with their striking similarities.

She shared another rare picture of her mother after they visited the University of Miami, which Kai verbally committed to in 2024.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," she wrote on Instagram after announcing her college plans.

© Instagram Kai was joined by her younger siblings on the night

"I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."

"I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be."

In her latest post, Vanessa and Kai sat on a U-shaped bench at the university, donning matching University of Miami jumpers. "Always fun visiting the U," Kai captioned the pictures.

© Instagram She visited the University of Miami campus with her mother

Vanessa first met Donald Jr. in the early '00s when she was a model and socialite in New York society. The couple married in 2005 and had five kids together: Kai, 17, Donald III, 15, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

They went their separate ways in 2018 and released a joint statement at the time emphasizing the importance of protecting their children in the wake of their divorce.

"We finalized our agreement at the end of last year. We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority."

© Instagrm The teen danced with her father, Donald Trump Jr., at the event

Donald Jr. also made it into Kai's social media post following the Inauguration Ball, snapped dancing with his eldest daughter in front of the crowd.

Kai rose to fame following the Republican National Convention in July 2024, where she made a speech detailing how her grandfather liked to play golf with her, slipped her candy when her parents weren't looking, and acted like a "normal grandpa".

After his shock win in the November election, she took to her YouTube channel to post a vlog detailing her thoughts on Donald's newest role.

© Chip Somodevilla Kai rose to fame after the RNC in 2024

"I'm really happy he won, honestly, and I think for America, and I think for our family, I think it's just so important that he won," she said.

"I think these next four years are gonna be the best four years America has ever had in a very long time."

She continued: "I'm so happy for him on the inside; I'm so happy that our family gets to do this again. I'm really looking forward to showing you guys it."