Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 13 best dressed guests at Donald Trump's Inauguration
Subscribe
The 13 best dressed guests at Donald Trump's Inauguration
This image showcases Usha Vance, Ivanka Trump, and Melania Trump in stunning winter ensembles for the Inauguration of Donald Trump. Usha wears a pastel pink coat with a wide collar and matching suede boots, exuding soft sophistication. Ivanka stuns in an emerald-green belted coat-dress paired with a chic beret. Melania radiates timeless glamour in a navy coat and dramatic wide-brimmed hat.

The 13 best dressed guests at Donald Trump's Inauguration

From Ivanka Trump to Lauren Sanchez... here are the fashion moments that won our votes

Natalie Salmon
Editor
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Inauguration Day isn’t just a political event—it’s a masterclass in high-stakes style and diplomatic dresseing. With the eyes of the world glued to Washington, D.C., this moment blends pageantry, power, and plenty of Oval office-worthy outfits. From the colour choices to the intricate tailoring, fashion takes centre stage as much as the speeches and handshakes.

Today marks Donald Trump's return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, and the 2025 Inauguration has drawn a who’s who of political heavyweights, tech titans, and fashion royalty. Country star Carrie Underwood stole the show with a breathtaking rendition of 'America the Beautiful' alongside the Armed Forces Chorus draped in a stunning ivory gown.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, while tech moguls like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos also made appearances. Adding a touch of luxury,  Delphine Arnault (of the Arnault family who own LVMH) also brought her signature style to the occasion.

As the crowd gathered to witness history in the making, let’s take a closer look at the well-heeled attendees who truly owned the spotlight.

The Best Fashion Moments At Donald Trump's Inauguration:

1/13

Ivanka Trump was all about vintage-inspired sophistication in her emerald-green coat-dress and matching fascinator. The structured tailoring and cinched waist gave her a polished, old-school charm with a modern twist. © Getty Images

Ivanka Trump

Clearly, Ivanka Trump knows how to blend heritage style with a contemporary edge for maximum impact. The 'First Daughter' was all about vintage-inspired sophistication in her emerald-green ensemble and matching fascinator. The structured tailoring and cinched waist was polished and reminded us fashion fans of Meghan Markle's stunning Emilia Wickstead moment at Commonwealth Day in 2020.

2/13

Jill Biden lit up the scene in a vibrant cobalt-blue coat and matching heels. The belted waist added a flattering, feminine touch. She wals to the Inauguration on a red carpet with Joe Biden. © Getty Images

Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden's knack for combining colour and practicality had us all rethinking how fun winter dressing can be. The Former First Lady lit up the scene in a vibrant cobalt-blue coat and matching heels. The bold hue was pure cheer on a chilly day.

3/13

Melania Trump dressed in a sleek navy coat Paired with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat and pointy stilettos walking down the stairs next to husband Donald Trump© Getty Images

Melania Trump

Melania Trump wowed in a sleek navy coat that meant business. The look was paired with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat and her signature sky-high stilettos. During her previous tenure as First Lady her sharp tailoring and minimalist palettes always brought an air of polished confidence and this outfit was no exception.

4/13

Kamala Harris rocked a structured black overcoat paired with a metallic scarf that shimmered just enough to catch the light. She is stood with Usha Vance, US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Vice President-elect JD Vance© AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris

49th Vice President Kamala Harris rocked a structured black overcoat paired with a patterned metallic scarf that shimmered just enough to catch the light. Her tailored trousers exemplified her practical approach to power-dressing.

5/13

Usha Vance kept it effortlessly chic in a pastel pink coat that was all about soft hues and clean lines. With tonal gloves and suede boots, she gave us understated elegance in spades© Getty Images

Usha Vance

Usha Vance, aka the newly annointed 'Second Lady' of the United States, kept it effortlessly chic in a pastel pink coat. With tonal gloves and suede boots, she served elegance in spades. Her feminine style was classic, elegant and seriously stylish.

6/13

Lauren Sánchez brought power-dressing to the party in a crisp white pantsuit with a daring lace top peeking through. Sharp tailoring and a plunging neckline gave her look a bold edge, while her delicate earrings kept it classy.© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez joined her fiancée Jeff Bezos at the Inauguration, donning a crisp white pantsuit with a daring lace top peeking through. Sharp tailoring and a plunging neckline gave her look a sultry edge, while her delicate earrings kept it elevated.

7/13

Barack Obama played it cool, as always, in a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt, and striped tie.© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama

Barack Obama played it cool, as always, in a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt, and striped tie. His effortlessly sharp style never missed, and this classic combo proved his love for timeless menswear staples. Barack reminded us all that sometimes, less really is more.

8/13

Hillary Clinton wears her signature pantsuit style, stepping out in a deep navy ensemble topped off with a sparkly brooch at The Inauguration of President Trump. © Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton proved once again that power-dressing is more than just clothes—it’s a state of mind. The former Secretary of State stayed true to her trademark pantsuit, stepping out in a deep navy ensemble topped off with a sparkly brooch. The clean lines and structured fit gave her look a commanding vibe.

9/13

Arabella Kushner wears a camel cape-coat, perfectly paired with matching gloves and boots to the Inauguration. © Getty Images

Arabella Kushner

Fashionista in the making Arabella Kushner was a vision of youthful charm in a camel cape-coat, perfectly paired with matching gloves and boots. The  vintage-inspired silhouette and warm neutral tones felt adorably chic.


10/13

Priscilla Chan wears a soft baby-blue coat with adorable gold buttons, blending understated charm with just the right amount of flair. © Getty Images

Priscilla Chan

Priscilla Chan attended the Inauguration alongside her husband Mark Zuckerberg and chose a soft baby-blue coat. The  gold buttons and pearl necklace exuded classic charm and just the right amount of Jackie-O inspo. Her polished look felt effortless and approachable, showing her preference for practical yet refined pieces.

11/13

Lara Trump on her way to the Inauguration with her children and Eric Trump: she radiated timeless elegance in a long, navy textured coat adorned with striking silver buttons.© Getty Images

Lara Trump

Lara Trump sported a long, navy textured coat adorned with striking silver buttons to support her father-in-law. The coat's tailored silhouette flattered her figure, while the frayed hem added a playful edge. She paired the look with classic black pointed-toe stilettos.

12/13

Country singerCarrie Underwood performs 'America the Beautiful' as former US President Joe Biden looks on during US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony© Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood brought minimalist elegance to the Inauguration with her classic gown. The high neckline and subtle draping added sophistication, while the sleeveless silhouette, cascading blonde waves and sparkling earrings added a touch of glamour. This timeless yet understated look perfectly complemented her powerhouse performance of 'America the Beautiful' in the rotunda of the United States Capitol.

13/13

Tiffany Trump brought the drama in a luxurious navy velvet coat-dress with oversized buttons and a cinched waist. The rich, plush fabric practically screamed winter glam. Known for embracing bold textures, Tiffany’s outfit was a perfect nod to her love of modern tailoring with a touch of opulence.© Getty Images

Tiffany Trump

Known for embracing bold textures, Tiffany Trump’s outfit was a perfect nod to her love of modern tailoring with a touch of opulence. Tiffany brought vampish-drama in a luxurious navy velvet coat-dress with oversized buttons and a cinched waist. The rich, plush fabric was pure winter glam.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More