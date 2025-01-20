The 13 best dressed guests at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Inauguration Day isn’t just a political event—it’s a masterclass in high-stakes style and diplomatic dresseing. With the eyes of the world glued to Washington, D.C., this moment blends pageantry, power, and plenty of Oval office-worthy outfits. From the colour choices to the intricate tailoring, fashion takes centre stage as much as the speeches and handshakes.

Today marks Donald Trump's return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, and the 2025 Inauguration has drawn a who’s who of political heavyweights, tech titans, and fashion royalty. Country star Carrie Underwood stole the show with a breathtaking rendition of 'America the Beautiful' alongside the Armed Forces Chorus draped in a stunning ivory gown.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, while tech moguls like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos also made appearances. Adding a touch of luxury, Delphine Arnault (of the Arnault family who own LVMH) also brought her signature style to the occasion.

As the crowd gathered to witness history in the making, let’s take a closer look at the well-heeled attendees who truly owned the spotlight.

The Best Fashion Moments At Donald Trump's Inauguration:

1/ 13 © Getty Images Ivanka Trump Clearly, Ivanka Trump knows how to blend heritage style with a contemporary edge for maximum impact. The 'First Daughter' was all about vintage-inspired sophistication in her emerald-green ensemble and matching fascinator. The structured tailoring and cinched waist was polished and reminded us fashion fans of Meghan Markle's stunning Emilia Wickstead moment at Commonwealth Day in 2020.

2/ 13 © Getty Images Dr. Jill Biden Dr. Jill Biden's knack for combining colour and practicality had us all rethinking how fun winter dressing can be. The Former First Lady lit up the scene in a vibrant cobalt-blue coat and matching heels. The bold hue was pure cheer on a chilly day.

3/ 13 © Getty Images Melania Trump Melania Trump wowed in a sleek navy coat that meant business. The look was paired with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat and her signature sky-high stilettos. During her previous tenure as First Lady her sharp tailoring and minimalist palettes always brought an air of polished confidence and this outfit was no exception.

4/ 13 © AFP via Getty Images Kamala Harris 49th Vice President Kamala Harris rocked a structured black overcoat paired with a patterned metallic scarf that shimmered just enough to catch the light. Her tailored trousers exemplified her practical approach to power-dressing.

5/ 13 © Getty Images Usha Vance Usha Vance, aka the newly annointed 'Second Lady' of the United States, kept it effortlessly chic in a pastel pink coat. With tonal gloves and suede boots, she served elegance in spades. Her feminine style was classic, elegant and seriously stylish.

6/ 13 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Lauren Sanchez Lauren Sanchez joined her fiancée Jeff Bezos at the Inauguration, donning a crisp white pantsuit with a daring lace top peeking through. Sharp tailoring and a plunging neckline gave her look a sultry edge, while her delicate earrings kept it elevated.

7/ 13 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Barack Obama Barack Obama played it cool, as always, in a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt, and striped tie. His effortlessly sharp style never missed, and this classic combo proved his love for timeless menswear staples. Barack reminded us all that sometimes, less really is more.

8/ 13 © Getty Images Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton proved once again that power-dressing is more than just clothes—it’s a state of mind. The former Secretary of State stayed true to her trademark pantsuit, stepping out in a deep navy ensemble topped off with a sparkly brooch. The clean lines and structured fit gave her look a commanding vibe.

9/ 13 © Getty Images Arabella Kushner Fashionista in the making Arabella Kushner was a vision of youthful charm in a camel cape-coat, perfectly paired with matching gloves and boots. The vintage-inspired silhouette and warm neutral tones felt adorably chic.



10/ 13 © Getty Images Priscilla Chan Priscilla Chan attended the Inauguration alongside her husband Mark Zuckerberg and chose a soft baby-blue coat. The gold buttons and pearl necklace exuded classic charm and just the right amount of Jackie-O inspo. Her polished look felt effortless and approachable, showing her preference for practical yet refined pieces.

11/ 13 © Getty Images Lara Trump Lara Trump sported a long, navy textured coat adorned with striking silver buttons to support her father-in-law. The coat's tailored silhouette flattered her figure, while the frayed hem added a playful edge. She paired the look with classic black pointed-toe stilettos.

12/ 13 © Getty Images Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood brought minimalist elegance to the Inauguration with her classic gown. The high neckline and subtle draping added sophistication, while the sleeveless silhouette, cascading blonde waves and sparkling earrings added a touch of glamour. This timeless yet understated look perfectly complemented her powerhouse performance of 'America the Beautiful' in the rotunda of the United States Capitol.