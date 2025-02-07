Eamonn Holmes flooded with support from emotional fans as he shares touching family update

Eamonn Holmes has been inundated with messages of support after sharing a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Josie.

The former This Morning presenter, 65, took to Instagram to reveal a special painting that included an unexpected and touching detail. The portrait, created by artist Annis Booker, featured Eamonn and his late mother, who passed away in November 2022 at the age of 93.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes shares candid health update

A touching tribute to his mother

© Gareth Cattermole Eamonn thanked fans for their support

Eamonn posted a photo of himself smiling while holding up the artwork, sitting alongside the artist. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote: "Thank u Annis @drawingonemotions. Lovely work made lovelier by the surprise inclusion of my late Mum Josie. Thank you."

The emotional update quickly resonated with his followers, who flooded the comments with supportive messages.

One fan wrote: "What a beautiful way to honour your mum. She will always be with you." Another added: "Wow, what a thoughtful and sentimental piece to treasure. I'm sure your lovely Mum would have loved this very much."

A third fan commented: "This is so beautiful, Eamonn. Your mum seemed like such a wonderful lady," while another echoed: "Such a lovely tribute. She will always be by your side."

Eamonn's ongoing health struggles

© Instagram Eamonn has been training to combat his mobility issues

Josie passed away in hospital just over two years ago, but due to his own health struggles, Eamonn was unable to attend her funeral.

The broadcaster has faced significant mobility challenges following major back surgery. Despite his initial hopes for recovery, he has been left reliant on a wheelchair and uses a walker for shorter distances.

Last year, he opened up about his struggles, revealing he has been battling an "epidemic of pain." He admitted that while the surgery relieved some of his discomfort, he has had to come to terms with the possibility that he may never walk unaided again.

Speaking about his condition, Eamonn shared: "I've tried every treatment, but you go, 'Maybe I'll never get out of it,' which is a harsh reality to face."

Personal challenges and public support

© Getty Images The star is best known for presenting This Morning with his ex-wife Ruth Langsford

On top of his health issues, Eamonn is also dealing with the emotional impact of his divorce from Ruth Langsford. The couple, who had been together for 27 years, confirmed their split last year.

Despite the personal challenges he faces, Eamonn remains grateful for the support from his fans. His latest post is a reminder of the deep love he holds for his late mother and how much she continues to mean to him.