Newly-single Ruth Langsford is the ultimate glamour queen as she dances in just a robe in candid video

Newly-single Ruth Langsford looked glamorous as she prepared for another day at QVC, sharing a fabulous video on her Instagram Stories.

On Friday, the former ITV star appeared dressed in just a robe as she danced to her "favourite song at the moment," My My My by Troye Sivan. Ruth danced while getting glammed up, surrounded by her team. See the video below.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford dances in robe in BTS moment

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Pre-show BTS! My favourite song at the moment!"

Ruth's honey-blonde hair was perfectly blow-dried into soft waves, which bounced as she danced to the track. For her makeup, Ruth opted for warm brown smoky eyeshadow, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

She accessorized with a silver diamond pendant necklace and matching silver bracelets.

This glamorous update comes amid Ruth's ongoing divorce from her husband of 14 years.

© David M. Benett Ruth and Eamonn are divorcing after 14 years of marriage

Ruth and Eamonn, 64, confirmed their divorce in May, with a spokesperson telling HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over, and they are in the process of divorcing."

The pair, who married in 2010, share a 22-year-old son, Jack. Eamonn also has three children—Declan, Rebecca, and Niall—from his first marriage.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford and her friends enjoyed a meal in Mayfair

Since news of the split, Ruth has been enjoying her "single girl summer" and last week shared a series of fun snaps from a cocktail-fueled dinner with her close friends.

The ITV star visited the ultra-cool Mayfair restaurant Gaia with her makeup artist, Liv Davey, and stylist, Rachael Eleri. The trio were seen pouting in a behind-the-scenes look at their exciting evening out.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford and her friends enjoyed cocktail

"Yes, cocktails were drunk," Ruth wrote as she shared a video of her and her friends clinking glasses.

The group also posed for several full-length photos in the bathroom, looking stunning.

After her fun evening, Ruth shared a video of her dog Maggie, whom she still shares with Eamonn, captioned: "Lovely welcome home."