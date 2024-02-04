Ruth Langsford's unseen corner of £3.5 million Surrey home with Eamonn Holmes needs to be seen to be believed

Ruth Langsford gave fans a rare glimpse inside the stunning £3.25 million family home she shares with her husband, GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes on Sunday - and her immaculate pantry could rival the Kardashians'.

The Loose Women star, who lives in the six bedroom, five bathroom and four reception room property in Weybridge, Surrey, revealed she knew she was "getting old" when she found joy in organising her pantry.

"A LOT of bottles!" Ruth declared, sharing a video of several bottles of alcohol on the floor, whilst also revealing several stacked boxes of canned food, sauces, dry ingredients and more.

The end result, however, shared on Sunday to Ruth's Instagram Story, was something to marvel at. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Inside Ruth Langsford's immaculate organised pantry

Shelves upon shelves of perfectly stacked, organised boxes of dry food and fresh vegetables had transformed Ruth's former pantry into a decluttered haven.

"Not quite finished yet, but nearly there!" declared the former This Morning presenter.

© Instagram Ruth often films inside her immaculate kitchen

It's not the first time Ruth has opened the door to the pristine home. The mother-of-one has taken to sharing her favourite recipes with her social media followers - and often films from inside her modern cream kitchen.

The light and airy space is fitted with cream countertops and chic spotlights, while a large silver fridge and spacious island provides the perfect set up for Ruth's hosting duties.

The modern abode, which isn't far from Ruth's beloved mum's house, also has its very own home cinema and a Manchester-United theme man cave for GB News host Eamonn to relax in.

While Ruth and Eamonn still live in their family home together, it hasn't always just been the two of them.

© Shutterstock Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey

Talking about her son Jack, 21, leaving home, she tearfully told Rosie Nixon, HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast host: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out."

I remember coming into his bedroom and crying and getting hold of the pillow, and I could smell him on the pillow, and had a good old cry, and then shutting the door and then that first week was horrendous because I was just so used to having him around."