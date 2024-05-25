Eamonn Holmes breaks silence following shocking divorce announcement with Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram after his divorce from Ruth Langsford was revealed via a statement.

The former This Morning host, who was married to Ruth for 14 years, had a bittersweet day, as the same day his separation was announced, his football team Manchester United won the FA cup.

While he didn't make any mention of his personal life or news of his separation, he instead took to Instagram to share his delight, and wrote: "My God, what a Cup Final, what a Result ! #MUFC European football next season too. The Magic of The Cup. Congratulations to the whole squad."

Eamonn is a trustee of Manchester United Foundation and has been a long-time supporter of the club.

© Instagram Eamonn shared a personal sketch with the former Manchester United manager

The photograph shared was of a painting of Eamonn and the late Sir Alex Ferguson in the dugout at a football stadium, representing Eamonn's support of the football team.

Eamonn and Ruth share a son, Jack, 22, and Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018

On Saturday May 25, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© David M. Benett The couple at a TV event in 2017

The couple started dating in 1997 and HELLO! exclusively covered their nuptials in 2010.

Ruth took to Instagram to share a gushing tribute to her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary, sharing rarely-seen photos of the couple's big day. She captioned the photo: "Loving & laughing for 24 years...Happy 10th Anniversary my darling."

© Instagram Ruth shared pictures from their wedding day

It has been two years since the couple were last seen together, while Eamonn undergoes physiotherapy for his mobility issues.

Ruth has been caring for him throughout his health struggles, and told Women's Weekly: "I don't know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve. We live in hope.

"He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family."

© Instagram Eamonn has been training to combat his mobility issues

Ruth added: "I look at Eamonn, who’s had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is."

The former couple presented ITV's This Morning together between 2006 and 2021, a long-running partnership both on-screen and off-screen.