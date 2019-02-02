Eamonn Holmes opens up about agonising sleep loss he suffers This must be terrible!

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about the agonising sleep loss he suffers every night in bed, revealing that there's a particular time he always finds himself waking. He tweeted in the early hours of Saturday morning: "There it goes again ..... waking up to look at the clock .... and it's MIDNIGHT. Why always Midnight?", adding a sad face emoji. He later revealed that he was still awake hours later, replying to a tweet at 2am: "…I'm still wide awake!"

Eamonn has opened up about his insomnia

Plenty of Eamonn's fans were quick to send their sympathies and similar stories, with one writing: "Fellow insomniac here. I usually see midnight, 3am then about 4:30am, 5 if I’m lucky, by then I give up." Eamonn responded: "I know the pattern Naomi." Another sweetly added: "It’s the witching hour, your powers are at their peak! If you could put a spell on @RuthieeL what would it be?" to which Eamonn adorably replied, "One wouldn't be enough Issac. Anyway I'd have to break the one she has put on me first." Aw!

Eamonn Holmes reveals why his night at the NTAs was ruined

Eamonn has revealed he has problems sleeping in the past, even taking part in documentary How To Get A Good Night's Sleep to try and solve his issues. The trailer for the two-part show showed Eamonn admitting, "Sleep and me do not come easily together," while in the background, Ruth sleeps soundly in their bedroom.

Loading the player...

Taking to social media ahead of the show's launch in October, he wrote: "Do you struggle to have a peaceful night's sleep? Join ‪@RuthieeL and I for the first of a two-part documentary series where we set out to cure our respective sleeping disorders. How to Get a Good Nights Sleep - 9PM Wednesday on ‪@channel5_tv." It sounds like he hasn't yet found a solution – poor Eamonn...

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford open up about life off camera – and it's very relatable!