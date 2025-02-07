Dianne Buswell prepares for major change after reuniting with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell is the queen of the dancefloor, but her time on the Strictly tour will soon be coming to an end.

The 35-year-old is the latest professional to take home the glitterball trophy with her partner Chris McCausland, and since the latest series of the show wrapped, she has headed back on the road for the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

© Instagram Dianne was a vision as she documented the start of the final leg of the Strictly tour

Dianne kicked off 2025 away from home with her fellow castmates travelling everywhere from Newcastle to Liverpool to Manchester. However, the starlet appears to be back on home turf as the final leg of the touring production is in London.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the flame-haired beauty shared a gorgeous lift selfie alongside the words: "Last leg of the tour," and a GIF of the London Overground sign.

WATCH: hris McCausland & Dianne Buswell couple's choice to instant karma

The dancer looked stunning in the candid snap, donning fitted blue jeans, a black cardigan, and a camel-hued coat adorned with brown fur cuffs and a matching collar.

Dianne and Joe have been renovating their sprawling Brighton mansion of late, with the couple enjoying a house full of family for Christmas.

The ballroom champion showed off the incredible details of her gargantuan home with a video on her Instagram account.

The seaside property features a huge glass staircase upon entry, and the sprawling rooms open out into the brightest dining room, punctuated with glass patio doors allowing light to flood the bottom floor.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne also have an impressive movie room

Not to mention, their hotel-worthy home comes with its own cinema room, sauna, and indoor swimming pool.

The property spans 7,741 square feet and features six reception rooms, five bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, and a sprawling garden with a patio area.

The pair moved into their gorgeous abode in 2022 after previously living in Sussex.