Dianne Buswell gets Strictly colleagues and fans 'excited' over baby comment

Dianne Buswell is relishing spending time with her family and friends over Christmas – after successfully winning the Glitter Ball trophy in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her partner Chris McCausland.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the professional dancer shared a recap of her past week and revealed that she had spent it with her partner, Joe Sugg, her brothers Andrew and Brendan, who have flown in from Australia to spend the festive period with her, as well as butterflies and “babies” – a comment which sparked a lot of reactions from family and friends.

© Instagram Dianne has been spending the Christmas with Joe Sugg and her family who flew in from Australia to watch the Strictly final

“Not me reading babies and getting excited,” former Strictly star Oti Mabuse quickly commented on the post.

Others took to Oti’s comment to share the same sentiment. “@otimabuse no it was me getting excited but apparently not #gutting they are just a great couple,” one wrote, whilst another shared, “Same, I was like, ‘the strictly fam is growing’.”

Dianne saw the funny side of Oti’s reaction and shared several laughing emojis underneath her comment.

© Instagram The dancer shared several photos of her with butterflies

Dianne and Joe have been together since 2018, after meeting on the hit BBC show, and have often spoken out about marriage and having children.

During an interview with HELLO! earlier this year, Dianne divulged that she'd one day love to start her own family. "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children.”

She added: "But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."

The couple are fully committed to their relationship and last year made the big decision to sell their first home together, a four-bedroom detached home, to buy a sprawling Brighton property.

They dropped a whopping £3.5 million on a five-bedroom home formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk.

Joe and Dianne have plenty of space as the home boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

Speaking about their new home, she recently told HELLO! "We're so happy". "We're just trying to make it more cosy and more homely every day." She added: "I have to tell you a little secret, Joe's actually such a good interior designer."