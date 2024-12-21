Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's relationship timeline – from Strictly to split rumours

The 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing almost ended up as a dating show with Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton finding love alongside fellow finalists Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg.

Dianne and Joe went Instagram official shortly after the final with a romantic post, and the pair's love has continued from there with the pair surviving moving in together and weathering rumours about them splitting. Although the duo are yet to walk down the aisle or welcome their own children, they have hinted this could be a possibility in the future.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg show off romantic dance routine

Join HELLO! as we examine the beautiful relationship between Joe and Dianne…

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Becoming Strictly partners – 2018 The future couple first crossed paths when they were partnered up together on the 16th series of Strictly. The pair quickly became fan favourites and made it all the way to the final, although they were unsuccessful in their quest for Glitterball glory. During the course of the series, Dianne ended up parting ways with her boyfriend, Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan.

© Instagram Announcing their relationship – 2018 Although they were beaten to the Glitterball by Stacey and Kevin, this didn't matter to the pair, who went Instagram official shortly after the final aired. In a sweet post, the duo gazed lovingly at each other, as Joe penned: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."



© Instagram Moving in together – 2019 Eight months into their relationship, Joe and Dianne took a huge step in their relationship with the pair deciding to move in together. Joe shared the news in a YouTube vlog titled: "I asked her to move in with me." The YouTuber asked his beloved in the sweetest way possible, handing her a LEGO piece of the couple dancing together, which carried the message: "So I have officially invited you to live in my humble abode with me. Do you want to move in with me? Yes or no. Circle your choice. All my love, Joseph." Speaking about living together during lockdown, Dianne said: "Firstly I'm pretty lucky to currently be in lockdown with Joe he makes every situation fun and is such a positive person."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Marriage rumours – 2020 Joe and Dianne have been the subject of various engagement rumours over the years, with the couple first probed about the possibility back in 2020. When asked by Metro if he was planning on getting down on one knee, Joe replied: "Never say never, it's not in our plans just yet." The line has been used by the couple in various interviews since then, never confirming a proposal could be on the cards, but never removing it as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2021, Dianne mused: "I'm quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing [marriage]. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."

Buying a house – 2021 After living together since 2019, Dianne and Joe made another big leap in their relationship when the couple purchased their first home. The couple shared a sweet picture with Dianne leaping onto her boyfriend's back while pointing at their new home. Joe commented in the caption: "Little life update. (No emerging daffodils were harmed in the taking of this photograph)." Dianne and Joe regularly shared insights into their life in their hideaway with Dianne even buying an outdoor bath for their lavish home. She joked at the time: "I'm turning into @alfiedeyes and keep buying random things, but I must say this was a stellar purchase the outdoor bath!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Split rumours – 2022 Although Joe and Dianne regularly shared loved-up photos, the couple were the subject of split rumours towards the latter end of 2022 when Dianne jetted off Australia without her beau by her side. Reflecting on the moment with the Sun, Dianne explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said. I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."