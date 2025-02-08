Strictly star Janette Manrara shares first glimpse into exciting new venture

Janette Manrara has shared a first look into the behind-the-scenes action of the Chicago UK and Ireland tour, in which she will be playing the lead role of Roxie Hart.

WATCH: Strictly star Janette Manrara talks rehearsing for her upcoming musical theatre debut

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Strictly star posted videos of her costume fitting and a part of the rehearsal for one of the musical's dance numbers.

She also uploaded a video explaining more about her social media silence over the past couple of weeks, saying: "It's been a very exciting but very busy week. We've only been doing single shows in the evenings with the [Strictly] live tour, so I've been rehearsing during the day from ten to three for Chicago."

© Instagram Janette shared a glimpse of the rehearsal for one of the show's musical numbers

"Getting the dancing in, learning the songs properly. I've been a busy bee with long days," she continued. "Coffee has become my best friend."

Janette also gave an update on her baby Lyra, adding: "Lyra's well, she's at home with her grandma and grandpa, Aljaž's parents are here to help us out this week. I'm missing her loads, I can't wait to see her."

Janette's musical theatre debut

The It Takes Two star will be making her musical theatre debut this March, playing Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who finds herself spiralling down an unexpected path to criminal stardom.

Though she's participated in dance productions on the West End before, this marks the 41-year-old's first role in a musical. She said: "This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting."

"She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my 'Roxie' to the stage," she added. "I look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time.

© Instagram Janette posted a video of the fitting process, showing off a first look at her costume

"Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real 'razzle dazzle' of a show!"

Upon the It Takes Two presenter's announcement of her exciting news on Instagram, her family and friends ran to the comments to express their support. "I know how much this musical means to you and to now see you be part of it; what a full circle moment," wrote her sister Lesly. Others to share their excitement included Janette's Strictly co-stars Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse.

The TV star will join West End leading lady Djalenga Scott, who will star opposite her as the vaudevillian and murderess Velma Kelly, alongside others.

Janette will open at the Cliffs Pavillion, Southend on Monday 3 March.