Strictly's Janette Manrara makes unexpected announcement - sister Lesly reacts

Janette Manrara has announced that she will be making her musical theatre debut this March, starring in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Chicago.

The It Takes Two host will play Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who finds herself on an unexpected path to becoming a celebrity criminal.

© Matt Crockett Janette will be playing the lead role in the musical

Though she's danced on the West End before, this marks the 41-year-old's first role in a musical. She said: "This is a dream come true! To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting."

"She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my 'Roxie' to the stage," she added. "I look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time.

"Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real 'razzle dazzle' of a show!"

Janette's family and friends were quick to flood the comments with support. "I know how much this musical means to you and to now see you be part of it; what a full circle moment," wrote her sister Lesly.

Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse also commented: "I am buzzing for you!!!! Remember us 10 years ago talking about this role [heart eyes emoji] … congratulations". Others to share their excitement for Janette include Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden.

The TV star will join West End leading lady Djalenga Scott, who will star opposite her as the vaudevillian and murderess Velma Kelly, alongside others.

Janette will open at the Cliffs Pavillion, Southend on Monday 3 March.

Janette's career jumps

Even before taking to the stage once more, Janette has been having quite the busy year. In September last year, she released her first book, titled Tiny Dancer, Big World: How to Find Fulfilment from the Inside Out.

The book includes helpful advice on how to boost your happiness, move forward in your career and manifest your big life goals.

© Getty Janette and Aljaž will be touring together this year

And 2025 is looking equally packed for the Strictly star: in December, she revealed on Instagram that she'll be joining Donaheys this year alongside husband Aljaž Škorjanec for the dance school's Dancing with the Stars Weekends.

The pair, who have been married since 2017, will also be embarking on a dance tour together, titled A Night To Remember, performing on 15 dates across the UK.