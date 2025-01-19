Giovanni Pernice professes love for new girlfriend after getting matching tattoos

Giovanni Pernice has given an intimate glimpse into his new relationship with Bianca Guaccero, an Italian actress and singer.

The professional dancer, 34, who met Bianca, 44, on Ballando con le Stelle – the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing – reposted a photograph of the pair stealing a kiss while cosying up together.

"Love you with all my heart Dear Love," penned Bianca, as Giovanni echoed: "Love you more."

© Instagram / @biancaguacceroreal Bianca and Giovanni shared a kiss as they professed their love to one another

The couple confirmed their relationship in November while they were still competing on Ballando con le Stelle, and the pair went on to lift the winner's trophy in December.

Giovanni and Bianca confirm their relationship

After weeks of watching their electric on-screen chemistry, Giovanni and Bianca finally confirmed their partnership had progressed to something more.

"Bianca is my priority. She has been my priority from the beginning. She is still my priority today and will be until the end of the show and beyond," Giovanni shared in a statement last year.

© Instagram / @biancaguacceroreal Giovanni and Bianca confirmed their romance in Novemeber 2024

"Being someone’s priority is something new for me. I have always been the one taking care of others," Bianca echoed.

"It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I’m discovering at the age of 43.

"Having someone next to me who is proud of me and is happy for my happiness is something new to me. This has never happened to me in my life."

© Getty Bianca and Giovanni on Ballando con le stelle

The dancing duo didn't hold back from showcasing their love for one another during the course of the competition, stealing kisses on screen and sharing loved-up Instagram posts – much to the delight of their fans.

The couple solidified their love with matching tattoos

After their triumphant win and newfound romance, the couple soon took their relationship to the next level, getting matching tattoos to mark their champion status.

After lifting the Strictly Glitterball with Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, Giovanni marked the occasion by getting a tattoo of the date of the Strictly final. In tribute to his Ballando con le Stelle win with Bianca, the couple did the same, with both Giovanni and Bianca getting matching ink to remember the occasion forever.

© Instagram / @biancaguacceroreal Giovanni and Bianca share matching tattoos of the date they won Ballando con le Stelle

"And how could we ever forget that date that YOU made Irreplaceable...??? Thank you for everything," Bianca wrote on Instagram.

Giovanni says he will 'never' go back to Strictly

The Italian professional dancer was axed from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in 2024 after becoming embroiled in a harassment and bullying investigation when his former partner, Amanda Abbington, raised concerns about his behaviour during rehearsals.

© Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice was cleared of 11 allegations while six were upheld

As for whether the star will ever be invited back to the show, he told the Mail on Sunday: "I think they have closed the book on that and moved on.

"I would love to go back to Strictly because Strictly changed my life. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not."