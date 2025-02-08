Christina Haack borrows sultry ensemble from ex Tarek El-Moussa's wife for date night with new beau

Christina Haack sought style inspiration from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on Friday ahead of her romantic date night with her new boyfriend.

Heather loaned her fellow blonde bombshell a scene-stealing red dress as Christina attended a Mar-a-Lago gala with her beau, Christopher Larocco. The semi-sheer garment featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and mini train for added drama.

The jaw-dropping gown was adorned with a fishnet lining and embellished with intricate sequins all over. Christina oozed glamor as she accessorized the siren ensemble with a silver choker and matching bangles. The star opted for simple black pumps that subtly peeped through underneath the dress.

© Instagram Christina looked sensation in the fiery number

Christian styled her luscious blond locks into a middle parting with soft waves while her makeup exuded radiance with a smokey eye, a bronzed cheek, and a glossy lip.

The HGTV star posted a sweet snap of posing alongside her new man on Instagram. Christopher looked equally suave in an all-black suit and he coordinated with his girlfriend with a bold red tie.

Over the image, Christina penned: "Thanks for lending me the gorgeous dress @theheartherraeelmoussa."

© Instagram Heather wore the dress back in December

Heather previously wore the gown back in December last year for a holiday party. However, the Selling Sunset star received a wave of criticism from users on social media.

One follower commented: "The dress is not not appropriate. You're a mother now."

Tarek's wife hit back and responded: "So because I'm a mother I can't wear a pretty dress that makes me feel beautiful?."

© Instagram Tarek El-Moussa and his wife Heather Rae

She added: "What does that have to do with anything? I am still a human and my name is Heather. I'm not just a mother. Choose joy."

Christina stars alongside the couple in the new HGTV spinoff series The Flip Off. The 41-year-old was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018 and the couple share two children, Taylor, 15, and Brayden, nine.

However, following her recent divorce from Joshua Hall, it seems the real estate mogul has found love again. People confirmed that Christopher was formerly the CEO and president of Network Connex. Christopher's LinkedIn profile boasts a slew of corporate positions as he's worked at the likes of Nortek Control, Luminance Brands, Dover Corporation, and EMCORE Corporation.

© Instagram Christina is removing an infinity symbol from her wrist

Christina is clearly moving on with her life as she previously shared that she is having a tattoo related to her ex Josh Hall removed from her wrist.

The star posted a video of a tattooist using a laser removal machine to get rid of an infinity symbol. She captioned the post: "4th times a charm (when it comes to tattoo removal) Burns so good Thank you @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking great care of me," she captioned the clip."