Christina Hall reveals heartbreaking reason she left Josh Hall - and it's because of her kids

Christina Hall has revealed the heartbreaking reason she ended her marriage to Josh Hall – because her kids had noticed that he was "not nice" to her.

In a sneak peek clip ahead of the release of Christina's new show The Flip Off, her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa – who appears on the show with his wife Heather – walks into Christina's home and asks, "you good?" when he sees the look on her face.

"No... Josh and I officially split up," she responds, before sharing that they had an argument that saw him throwing "middle fingers in my face".

© HGTV Christina shared that her kids had noticed Josh's bad behavior

But then mom-of-three Christina added: "The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"

Christina is mom to 13-year-old daughter Taylor, eight-year-old son Brayden – both of whom she welcomed with Tarek – and four-year-old Hudson, whose father is Ant Anstead.

"Things with Josh have been bad for a long time," Christina added; the clip was posted by People magazine.

© HGTV Christina broke down in tears as she told Tarek what had happened

Josh was set to star alongside Christina, Tarek and Tarek's wife Heather for the series which follows the two couples as they compete to "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

Production pivoted halfway through filming due to the divorce.

Watch first trailer for Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's new HGTV project The Flip Off

"I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it," she continued before breaking down in tears and adding: "Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible. It’s really taken a really bad toll on me."

© hgtv Tarek was also close to tears as Christina spoke of how hard the last decade had been for her

Christina and Tarek's marriage ended in 2016 after an altercation that saw Tarek flee from their home into a nature area with a gun after what he called a "blowup" fight with his wife. Police arrived to find him, and Tarek entered rehab, but their marriage was over, with the divorce finalized in December of that year.

In the years since Christina married and divorced British TV personality Ant Anstead, and their split quickly grew contentious as they were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle.

© Instagram Christina and Josh were married for three years

She married Josh, a realtor, in 2021, the same year she divorced Ant, but shocked fans when news of their divorce filing was made public in July 2024.

They have engaged in a public war of words, and are in a legal battle over their finances, with twice-divorced Christina accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband of trying to take advantage of her earnings and assets, and even alleging he took one of their luxury cars.