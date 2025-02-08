Ant Anstead's 'date night' amid Renée Zellweger romance gets seal of approval from ex-wife Christina Haack

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack have proven that when it comes to co-parenting, they are each other's number one supporters.

The Television presenter enjoyed a date night with his son, Hudson, four, on Friday evening. Ant took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his child indulging in a bowl of spaghetti bolognese.

Ant Anstead enjoys date with son Hudson Christina Haack's son sprinkled his meal with parmesan

In the video, Hudson can be seen sprinkling a load of parmesan onto his dish in excitement. Ant can be heard saying: "That's a lot of parmesan."

Hudson lifted up the full jar and replied: "Look how much it has left."

His father then remarked: "Quite a lot."

© Getty Images The pair share one son

Hudson looked adorable in a grey t-shirt layered over a long-sleeved navy top. The 4-year-old has clearly inherited his mom Christina Haack's luscious blonde locks.

Meanwhile, Ant opted for a large margherita pizza. The pair chose a cozy restaurant to enjoy some al-fresco dining as a bright lantern could be seen burning behind them.

Ant captioned the heartfelt video: "Hahaha the best date nights are Cheesy ones!."

© Instagram Renée and Ant

The British presenter tagged his ex-wife Christina in the video, with the HGTV star flocking to the comments to pen a series of red heart emojis.

Christina's support for her ex comes after Ant celebrated his new girlfriend Renée Zellweger's latest accomplishment.

The father-of-three shared a snap on Instagram that depicted him attending the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere in London. The star donned a suave grey three-piece suit as he posed alongside his two eldest children, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, on the pink carpet.

Ant captioned the post: "Midweek movie night with the kiddos….The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass…"

The actress opened up to British Vogue about her relationship and said she's based in "Southern California, near San Diego because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

© Instagram Renee and Ant with his oldest two children

The 55-year-old has developed a close relationship with her beau's children and even enjoyed a night out with Amelie and Archie back in July 2023. Renée also spent Christmas with Ant and Hudson in December 2024.

Ant and Christina tied the knot in December 2018 and divorced in June 2021. The former couple welcomed son Hudson in 2020 and became embroiled in a lengthy custody battle. However, it seems the pair are now on amicable terms as they continue to co-parent their son.