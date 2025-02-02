Ant Anstead makes public declaration of love for 'smoking hot' girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead is one proud boyfriend! As his long-time love, Renée Zellweger continues to lead the press circuit for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Ant, 45, has been celebrating her accomplishments.

Taking to Instagram this week, the father-of-three shared a photo from the film's London premiere, which took place on Wednesday 29 January. Pictured posing with his two oldest children – Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18 – on the pink carpet, Ant turned the caption into a sweet declaration of love.

"Midweek movie night with the kiddos…." he began. The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass…"

© Timmie / SplashNews.com Ant Anstead supported Renée Zellweger at the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Among the comments, fans hailed Ant and Renée as one of Hollywood's cutest couples, and we couldn't agree more. Set to mark four years together, the duo originally met while filming an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride in April 2021, and what started as a chance meeting quickly turned into a fully-fledged romance.

WATCH: Renée Zellweger stars in Celebrity IOU: Joyride

A notoriously private couple, Ant and Renée have taken their relationship to the next level, with the British TV host introducing his girlfriend to all three of his children, including five-year-old Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Renée, 55, appears to have a super close bond with Ant's kids, and in July 2023, she enjoyed a night out with her beau, not to mention Amelie and Archie, at a black tie event for the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

© Instagram Renée and Ant with his oldest two children

As for Hudson, Renée and Ant spend a great deal of time with the tot, too. Back in 2023, the pair spent Thanksgiving with the five-year-old, and in December 2024, it was revealed that Renée had celebrated Christmas with both Ant and Hudson.

© MEGA Renée lives in Southern California so she can be close to Ant and his youngest son, Hudson

More recently, Renée told British Vogue about her current living situation, telling the publication that she's based in "Southern California, near San Diego because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

Ever the supportive couple, Renée and Ant are certainly smitten. When the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 dropped in November, Ant was quick to share it on Instagram. "The missus was busy being brilliant this summer…..she's a bloomin' Bridget genius! Oh, and Leo… we need to quiet chat down a dark alleyway…" he joked in the caption.

© Instagram The couple fell for one another after meeting on Celebrity IOU: Joyride in April 2021

As Renée's number one fan, it's hardly surprising that Ant joined her at the premiere of Mad About the Boy this week. Once the leading lady had walked the carpet in her striking fuchsia gown