Kate Hudson looks incredible during workout in just her underwear The Fabletics founder shared a peek on Instagram

Kate Hudson often shares clips of herself working out in a range of eye-catching sportswear from her Fabletics brand – but we're not used to seeing her breaking a sweat in just her underwear!

The actress did just that on Tuesday, sharing a Boomerang on her Instagram Stories of herself wearing nothing but a tie-dye bra and matching pants from Kit Undergarments.

Adding a pair of socks to cushion her ankle weights, Kate looked phenomenal as she lunged back and forth on a yoga mat, flipping her wild hair and pouting for the camera.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Sometimes you gotta just work out in your underwear… Just sayin'."

Kate has an incredible figure and has worked with personal trainer, Nicole Stuart since she was 19-years-old, but even when she’s not being put through her paces by the LA-based instructor, she squeezes Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

The Almost Famous star insists that changing up her workouts is the key to continuity and says she’s always keeping her fitness fresh. "I change my routine," she told Self magazine.

Kate Hudson ditched her sportswear for underwear

"I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything.”

When she really wants to make a difference to her body, she turns to her beloved Pilates. "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates," she said.

Kate was working out to the Tracy Anderson Method

Kate also eats a healthy, balanced diet but insists she doesn’t obsess over it. "When people talk about dieting, I’m just like, OMG, relax," she added.

"If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like once a week where I’m not thinking about it. I want to indulge. I want to do things that are not necessarily healthy sometimes."

