Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani steals the show in new video inside family home

Kate Hudson gave fans a glimpse at her adorable morning ritual with her daughter Rani when she shared a video on Instagram that showed them dancing, humming, and singing while they munched on their food in their kitchen. “How we do breakfast,” she captioned it.

“I’m so excited,” the Mother’s Day star, who was clad in a black knit bejeweled sweater, said as she danced around after taking a bite at a countertop. “I’m so excited. I love my eggs. What do you love? How we eat. Just like this.” The adorable 2-year-old danced around in her high chair, throwing up her hands as she took bites. “Mmm,” she replied.

Kate’s friends and fans were quick to comment, with Octavia Spencer writing, “Lil cutie pie.” Fashion designer Brian Atwood wrote “Living for this,” while Cindy Crawford quipped, “I’ll have what she’s having.” A fan also replied, saying, “I honestly just imagine Goldie [Hawn] being like this with you growing up.”

In case you missed it, Rani is quite the Instagram star and has a ton of personality. Last week, Kate proved just that again when she shared a video of her daughter hanging out with her in the cutest matching star-covered pajamas by a window in their home. “Rani, what do you think is funny?,” she said with a laugh. “Show me your sour face. It’s so funny.”

The adorable tyke stuck out her tongue, palmed her belly, and scrunched up her face as her mom laughed. “Parenting goal number one: make sure they’re funny [check mark emoji] #ranirose,” The mom of three captioned the video.

“What a little joker!!,” Reese Witherspoon commented on the clip. “Future actress like mother and grandma,” a fan chimed in. “Omg I can’t. She is too cute!,” another follower replied.

The mom-and-daughter duo have been coming up with quite a few creative ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic. In a recent snap Kate shared on Instagram, she revealed they even meditate together...well, sort of.

“Meditating with my girl. She made it a good 10 seconds! Sunday milestone,” the Fabletics co-founder joked. In the photo, Rani is clad in a cozy onesie and laying on top of her mom sound asleep.

Something tells us she’ll be following in her mom’s footsteps in no time.

