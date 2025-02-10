Colin Firth's ex-wife Livia shares insight into relationship 5 years after shock divorce

Livia Giuggioli Firth has spoken candidly about her friendship with her ex-husband Colin Firth, and their post-divorce dynamic in a candid new interview.

Despite parting ways romantically five years ago, the two remain the best of friends as they continue to co-parent their two sons; Luca, 24 and Matteo, 22.

"Colin is very private, so we always separated public life from our life," Livia told The Sunday Times when asked if she misses the glamour of red carpets and film premieres.

"When you take that approach, you become like an avatar. You go there, you do it, you call your mum to say you saw George Clooney … but your real life has nothing to do with that. So when you don't have it any more, it's actually much nicer."

Livia, 55, proudly describes their relationship as "very healthy," adding: "We're very, very close. We love each other."

© Getty Livia was married to Colin Firth for 22 years

The former couple even spent Christmas together in Italy, surrounded by family, including their sons alongside Livia's new partner, Scottish climate activist Callum Grieve, whom she has been dating for two and a half years. "We're like this huge crazy family now," she noted.

The former couple met in 1996 when she was 25, and working as a production assistant on the set of the BBC miniseries Nostromo. The pair tied the knot the following year and were married for 22 years before announcing their separation in December 2019.

Although they are no longer married, Livia still watches all of Colin's films and is "incredibly proud" of what he has achieved.

She also credited their marriage for giving her the platform to launch her own business, Eco-Age, a luxury sustainability consultancy. "If I wasn’t Colin Firth's wife, I could never have done what I did with Eco-Age," she continued.

"I could only do it because I was Colin's wife. If you use that attention in the right way, it's fantastic. If you don't use it in the right way, it's almost dystopian, because you're getting attention but you're not using it."

In August last year, the mum-of-two announced the closure of her company Eco-Age which she has described as "an emotional vortex".

© Getty Colin and his ex-wife Livia pictured together at the Empire of Light premiere in 2022

At the time, Livia took to Instagram and explained that the business was "targeted by criminals," which left them unable to recover financially.

"We began 17 years ago with a family shop in West London," Livia reflected. "Nobody would have predicted our trajectory.

"We are incredibly grateful to those who supported us from the beginning and proud of the work that took us to become a globally recognised consultancy and communication agency and for the role we played to change the landscape of sustainability globally."

"For 17 years we have been relentlessly promoting, advocating, changing, partnering, galvanising, mobilising and uniting on behalf of a liveable and just planet for all," she continued. "It is heartbreaking to have to give up this particular fight. It goes against our nature, but we have no choice."