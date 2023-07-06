Colin Firth's eco-warrior ex-wife Livia makes glam appearance in silky co-ord

Colin Firth's ex-wife Livia Giuggioli was spotted making a glamorous outing at the Treehouse Hotel in London on July 5, 2023. The Founder of Green Carpet Fashion Awards and Eco-Age Creative Director Livia Firth attended the 'Sharing The Table' dinner, making a nod to the environment with her green ensemble.

Livia looked stunning in a silky co-ord including a long-sleeved top layered over wide-leg trousers, both with a black and white diamond print covered with emerald-coloured polka dots. Sparkly sandals and black hoop earrings added the finishing touches to her outfit. Beauty-wise, Livia highlighted her features with a peachy blusher on her high cheekbones, long black lashes and a nude lip gloss.

The Italian producer split from Bridget Jones actor Colin in 2019 following 22 years of marriage, but they continue to make public appearances together. The former couple got married in 1997 and welcomed two sons: Matteo, born in 2001, and Luca, born in 2003. Colin also shares a son with American-Canadian actress Meg Tilly.

Colin admitted to working on his relationship with Livia, telling Piers Morgan in 2011: "You navigate things on a daily basis.

"We are crazy about each other. We're very committed on a daily basis to how we deal with our family lives.

"But the real secret is time - we have to make sure that we spend enough time together. Every relationship in life you're going to have to take care of, there's a marathon factor to it,” he added.

Following several private separations, the actor's representative confirmed to HELLO! in 2019 that they decided to split, releasing a statement that read: "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Livia had reportedly had an affair with a friend from childhood, Marco Branaccia, between 2015 and 2016. Just two years later, Colin and his wife filed a complaint against Marco over his alleged stalking of Livia.





Marco denied the claims, explaining to The Times: "We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016 and an e-mail.

"I wrote an e-mail to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work. In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos, and videos, even a diary."

