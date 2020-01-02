Colin Firth and estranged wife Livia spend New Year together proving they are still close The famous pair announced their split in December

Colin Firth and his estranged wife Livia rung in the New Year together – proving exes can be the best of friends! Colin, 59, and environmental activist Livia, 50, spent the evening together on Thursday along with friends and appeared to be on good terms in photographs. The pair posed with friends for celebratory snaps, and in one, Colin even had his arm wrapped around Livia, with whom he shares two children.

The doting mum also shared a photo of Colin and her friends sitting outside on deckchairs the next day. She captioned the photo: "How we ended and how we began. Colin and many more. Bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade."

Livia and Colin rung in the New Year with friends

Colin and Livia announced their split in December. The actor's representative confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement that read: "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." The divorce came two years after it was revealed that Livia had had an affair with a friend from childhood.

MORE: Colin Firth announces split from wife Livia after 22 years of marriage

Colin and Livia remain close

MORE: Take a first look at Colin Firth in the Secret Garden reboot - watch the trailer here

Between 2015 and 2016, it emerged that Livia had embarked on an affair with Marco Branaccia. However, the situation took a strange turn in 2018 when Colin and his wife filed a complaint against Marco, who had allegedly begun stalking Livia.

Marco denied all claims that he "stalked" the couple, telling The Times: "We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an e-mail. I wrote an e-mail to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work. In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos, and videos, even a diary."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.