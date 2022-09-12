Why Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Split decided to split after 22 years of marriage The actor split from his wife in 2019

The Staircase marked Colin Firth's first lead TV role since his breakout performance in 1995's Pride and Prejudice series - and now the incredible actor is up for an Emmy award thanks to his sublime performance playing the controversial lead role in the series.

Ahead of the ceremony on Monday evening, which will see if Colin takes home the accolade or not, why not get to know the star a little better? Find out all about Colin's love life - including why he decided to slit from wife Livia Giuggioli after 22 years of marriage - here…

In 1997, at the age of 37, Colin tied the knot for the first time to Italian producer Livia Giuggioli. During their marriage, which saw them split their time between Wandsworth, London, and Umbria, Italy, they welcomed two sons. Matteo, their eldest, was born in 2001, while Luca was born in 2003. Colin also has a 32-year-old son who he shares with American-Canadian actress Meg Tilly.

In 2019, the actor's representative confirmed Colin and Livia's break up to HELLO! in a statement that read: "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The couple had gone through a private separation several years prior but had managed to reconcile temporarily. However, it seems that after Livia's affair became public, they couldn't salvage their marriage. Despite this betrayal, the couple remain close to this day and were even spotted spending New Year's Eve together at the end of 2019.

Between 2015 and 2016, it emerged that Livia had embarked on an affair with a friend from childhood, Marco Branaccia. However, the situation took a strange turn in 2018 when Colin and his wife filed a complaint against Marco, who had allegedly begun stalking Livia.

Marco denied all claims that he "stalked" the couple, telling The Times: "We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016 and an e-mail.

He continued: "I wrote an e-mail to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work. In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos, and videos, even a diary."

