Nadiya Bychkova's daughter is so tall as dancer shares rare snaps

Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova often keeps her daughter, Mila, out of the spotlight, but she couldn't help but share a photo of the young girl as she relived her highlights from March.

One of the images saw her taking her seven-year-old daughter to see Frozen: The Musical on the West End. As Mila went to grab her seat, the young girl looked to be growing up fast as she looked so tall in the theatre. Mila had the perfect getup for her trip to the theatre, with a sleek silver coat that made her look like an ice princess.

She also wore a skirt and tights, while wearing her luscious brunette locks long, allowing them to flow down the back of her shoulders, making her resemble Rapunzel.

Nadiya also recapped other moments of her month, including filming alongside a group of friends, playing golf and preparing for her Behind the Magic dance tour with boyfriend Kai Widdrington.

In her caption, the Ukrainian-born star penned: "I know it's April, but time flies by so fast when you are having fun. Didn't manage to post any of this, so March memories part 1.

"Everything from dancing, golfing, coffees, catch ups with my beautiful friends and musicals with my little princess. Blessed."

Nadiya often keeps her daughter out of the spotlight, but she couldn't help but show her pride last month when she revealed that Mila was following her into the dance world.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one posted a photo that showed her in a stunning pale gold dress holding out her arms to hug her young girl, who wore a yellow dress with white shoes and socks and had the number "96" pinned to her back.

The doting mum captioned the glorious image: "On Sundays we dance… Experiencing dance competitions in a different way now."

Nadiya shares her daughter with Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, however, the pair split in 2022. The dancer is now in a relationship with her fellow Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington, and she previously explained to HELLO! how her daughter was her main consideration when it came to starting her new relationship.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," she explained. "When you're a mum, you don't jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."

