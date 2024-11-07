Nadiya Bychkova stuns in bridal white dress after admitting she's 'not friends' with Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova hung up her Strictly Come Dancing ballroom shoes and slipped into her party heels as she joined a fleet of stars at the 10th anniversary party for Bocconcino in London.

The Ukrainian dancer exited the BBC dance competition in Week One after landing herself in the dance-off with Olympian Tom Dean. The pair reunited at the ritzy Mayfair restaurant on Wednesday night, beaming in photographs alongside each other.

Nadiya looked positively radiant in a bridal-white off-the-shoulder dress. The fitted ensemble looked beautiful on her feminine frame, complete with a thigh-slit, long sleeves and a contrasting black belt.

© Dave Benett Nadiya Bychkova looked beautiful in a bridal-white dress for the 10th anniversary party for Bocconcino

The doting mother-of-one, who shares her daughter Mila, seven, with her ex-fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, wore her blonde hair in a glamorous 70s blowout. She added a slick of berry-red lipstick and beguiled with fluttery lashes.

© Dave Benett Nadiya reunited with her Strictly dance partner, Tom Dean

Despite her recent split from her Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya appeared in high spirits as she graced the dancefloor, smiling in photographs with her Strictly co-stars as she enjoyed the ritzy evening event.

© Dave Benett Carlos Gu and Nadiya Bychkova hit the dancefloor at the event

It comes after she candidly confessed to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday, that she is "not friends" with her ex-boyfriend after they ended their relationship earlier this year.

"We work together but we are not friends and that's ok. One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I'm a professional," she said.

The former Strictly sweethearts found love on the show in 2021, but ended their relationship this summer. The duo had reportedly grown distant and called time on their romance following the conclusion of the tour in June, according to MailOnline.

They opened up about their romance for the first time in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine in December 2023. "I just knew Nadiya was The One," says Kai of the moment he fell for his co-star, a dancer on Strictly since 2017, shortly after he joined the show.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock The couple ended their relationship this summer

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with." "People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she's more than that," added Kai.

"She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."