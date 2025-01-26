Ali Wentworth sparks reaction with epic bikini photo you can't miss

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth sparks reaction with epic bikini photo
Ali Wentworth in a black dress and pleated skirt© Patrick McMullan

The best-selling author and wife of Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos shared a cheeky post

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ali Wentworth knows how to liven things up when needed.

It's been a bit of a tough week for the 75,019,230 people who did not vote for Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as president for the second time on Monday, January 20, after narrowly beating former Vice President Kamala Harris.

And as the convicted felon returned to the office with a litany of aggressive executive orders ready to go, the Ali's Well That Ends Well author addressed the "troubling" news in the cheekiest way.

Over the weekend, Ali took to Instagram and shared an epic, black-and-white throwback photo of a fun night out.

In it, she is wearing what appears to be low-rise leather pants and a black bra, and she is partying it up, waving her arms in the air.

"After a day of absorbing deeply troubling news, it's important to find joyful ways of relief! Whatever that feels like for you!" she wrote in her caption.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle writing: "Well this certainly gives me joy," as others followed suit with: "Ali, I had no idea you had those abs. Well done, girlfriend," and: "Go girl," as well as: "This is the best!!!"

Photo shared by Ali Wentworth on Instagram August 2024 with her husband George Stephanopoulos after dropping off her daughter Harper for her second year at Vanderbilt University© Instagram
Ali is based in New York City

Ali and her husband George Stephanopoulos are no strangers to dealing with Trump — and his bullying.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
She and her husband George Stephanopoulos have been married since 2001

Back in October however, they made light of Trump's troubling behavior, when they attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts, and took along a friendship bracelet that read "Slopadopoulos," Trump's nickname for the Good Morning America co-anchor. 

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopolous, daughters Harper and Elliott Stephanopolous attend "Nightcap" Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)© Santiago Felipe
With their two daughters in 2016

He most notably used the nickname in a July 4 Truth social post, when, ahead of former President

397580 15: Former presidential advisor George Stephanopoulos looks at his new bride Alexandra Wentworth November 20, 2001 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Panagos/Getty Images)© Dimitrios Panagos
On their November 20, 2001 wedding

He added: "Now ABC, and Liddle' George, a tiny, angry man, can make up for their past indiscretions and journalistic failures by doing a real interview with Crooked Joe."

His July rant against George came amid his defamation lawsuit against him and ABC — which has since been settled — in which he was claiming George defamed him when in an interview with congresswoman Nancy Mace, George stated that a jury found Trump had "raped" E. Jean Carroll. Last year, a jury did find that Trump sexually abused the writer, and held him liable for battery, and though it did not find that she proved her claim of rape, per CNN, US Judge Lewis Kaplan, while dismissing Trump's countersuit against her months later, concluded that the claim Trump raped her was "substantially true."

