Carrie Underwood’s figure-hugging inauguration outfit leaves fans saying the same thing

Carrie Underwood may be synonymous with bold glittery ensembles and an abundance of tassels, but the country music star transformed her look for President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood donned a demure midi-dress

The American Idol judge oozed chic in a dove grey sleeveless midi dress by Opificio Modenese while she sang "America the Beautiful" acapella during the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S Rotunda of the Capitol.

Styled by Marina Toybina, the elegant garment featured a draped collar and tasteful ruching down the bodice. Carrie teamed her understated gown with a pair of strappy ivory pointed-toe heels by Ingiliz, while frosting herself with diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings and a stack of sparkling jeweled rings.

The star released a statement ahead of her performance and shared how she had accepted the invitation. She said: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Carrie Underwood performs at the Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump

The country music star's refined look surprised fans as they typically associate Carrie's fashion with her maximalist onstage attire. For her Reflection concert special premiering on January 24 on Hulu, Carrie donned an eye-catching silver ensemble embellished with intricate sequins. The mini-dress also featured sculptural ruffles and wash paired with matching boots.

However, Carrie's less is more approach to dressing for the occasion was a hit with fans who commented that the star looked "beautiful" in the timeless garment. The singer styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves swept to the side, while her makeup oozed glamor with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Despite her pristine outfit, the star suffered a malfunction during her performance. The band supporting the singer incurred a technical glitch, forcing Carrie to ask the audience to help her sing acapella.

Carrie was joined at the event by opera singer Christopher Macchio, who performed the National Anthem, Lee Greenwood who sung his 1984 hit God Bless America, and the Village People.

The star previously shared her political views with The Guardian back in 2019. She said: "I like to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it's not like that."