What Carrie Underwood said to staff during inauguration performance blunder

Carrie Underwood had an eventful performance at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday after a technical blunder with her music meant she was forced to sing a cappella.

The American Idol judge was slated to sing "America the Beautiful" accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

However, she was awkwardly left standing in silence for a few moments when the music failed before she was approached by a staff member.

The moment was caught on video by a fan on X as Carrie mouthed some words to the person, whose back was to the camera.

Seemingly sensing the discomfort, Carrie appeared to say: "A cappella?" Before adding: "I can just sing it."

She then turned to the crowd in the room and said: "If you know the words help me out here," before belting out the track.

Carrie's performance was still a hit, and she received a reassuring nod from former President Joe Biden, who mouthed "great job" as she shook his hand.

While there was no denying her impressive vocal prowess, not all fans were happy to see her perform and said they were "disappointed".

Carrie previously addressed her decision to sing at the presidential inauguration and said she felt gratitude and a sense of duty.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, she said she was "honored" and "humbled."

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Carrie shared.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Many have applauded her for putting patriotism above politics, but there were others who questioned her morals.

She's previously refused to reveal her political views.

Back in 2019, she told The Guardian: "I like to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it's not like that."

Trump gave a passionate speech during his inauguration, where he addressed his policies including hardline immigration laws, reimposing American control over the Panama Canal, and announced a "national energy emergency," creating external revenue service.

At the end of his speech, he promised Americans that he would be working towards a "golden age".

He said: "In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly, but we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism.

"Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and good will. We will be prosperous, we will be proud, we will be strong, and we will win like never before."