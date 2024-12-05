Carrie Underwood glows in gold as she reveals huge news: 'So excited'

Already, Carrie Underwood is set to have a huge year in 2025 as she takes over from Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol, and continues her Reflection residency. Clearly excited for the busy time, the country star revealed how she would be entering the new year.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood at the "American Idol" season 8 press line held at PENN 1 on October 2, 2024

Carrie will be performing live from Times Square on New Years Eve, just before the ball drops. The singer made the announcement on social media, telling fans: "I'll be closing out 2024 as I perform LIVE from Times Square on @RockinEve just before the ball drops!"

© Kevin Mazur Carrie Underwood performs onstage for "Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency"

"So excited to end the year with you @RyanSeacrest!," she added, telling fans to "tune in December 31 at 8/7c on @ABC! New Year's #RockinEve."

The 41-year-old shared a photo of herself looking dazzling in a gold dress; the strapless gown was ruched with a ruffle detail on the side, which she paired with matching heels. Carrie put a hand on Ryan Seacrest as she extended the other into the air in a moment of celebration. The duo were surrounded by glittering gold streamers and balloons.

Ryan and Carrie will get an opportunity to work together formally before the country star joins him on American Idol, which he already hosts.

Carrie's American Idol return

© Ray Mickshaw Carrie Underwood on American Idol

The star said about joining the show which made her famous: "I went from no-one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in the video, adding that she was "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

© Getty Images Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest

"It feels like home," she told Lara Spencer on Good Morning America. "There's so many people that even still work on the show when I was a contestant. I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer some insight and help."

WATCH: Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

ABC announced her return: "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

© Instagram Carrie is mom to two kids

Carrie's new role, on top of her Las Vegas residency, will see her touring America to find the best singers in the country in various cities. This no doubt means she'll have to spend time away from husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, five.