Nadine Coyle and stars enjoy VIP breakfast before Six Nations Championship game

On Sunday 9th February, IHG Hotels & Resort hosted a fabulous warm-up brunch for celebrities before they headed to watch the Guinness Men's Six Nations at Murrayfield Stadium.

At the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Edinburgh, guests gathered for a 5-course breakfast, ahead of attending the anticipated game in a hosted IHG hospitality box.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts Nadine Coyle, Kirsty Gallacher and Jodie Kidd were all smiles before heading to watch the Six Nations game

Celebrities who attended the breakfast included Nadine Coyle, Jodie Kidd, Kirsty Gallacher, and James Nesbitt.

Treated to a range of Scottish foods, the menu included haggis quail egg, kippers, Scottish oats, pork belly, Guinness rarebit, and a delightful French toast.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts The guests fancy dining layout...

A highlight of the morning for one star was Nadine Coyle who met two stars from Gladiators, Alex Gray and Sheli McCoy. She even got the gladiators to do personalised videos for her daughter, Anaíya Bell, at the rugby.

Making it in time for the game, other celebs came straight from set to the brunch. James Nesbitt travelled to be there from filming on the new Harland Coben Netflix drama that he’s starring in with Minnie Driver.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts James Nesbitt, pictured with former rugby union player James Haskell and Gladiator star Alex Gray

As the Six Nations Championship continues across the coming weeks, there will be another IHG box at Twickenham for the Scotland Vs England game on February 22 with a whole new bunch of celebrities.

© Bella Howard for IHG Hotels & Resorts Kirsty Gallacher and Sheli McCoy representing IHG in their VIP hospitality box

Championing the crossover between sport and hospitality, IGH is the Official Hotel Partner of the Guinness Men’s Six Nation. With over 6,500 hotels across 19 hotel brands, the event helped to promote the hotel brand and celebrate creating unforgettable experiences.