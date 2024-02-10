Royals going wild at the rugby! Princess Kate's cryptic message, Princess Anne's patriotism & more

With the England vs Wales Six Nations rugby match taking place this weekend, we bet Princess Kate and Prince William are disappointed they can't attend the event.

The royal couple, along with Mike and Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, are huge rugby fans, but since Princess Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery, they'll be supporting from their home in Windsor rather than attending the tense match.

Though we're being denied Princess Kate's priceless sporting reactions on this occasion, the royal, along with her family members, have treated us to countless incredible facial expressions over the years at rugby games.

Read on to revisit the best moments of the royals going wild at the rugby...

Princess Anne's poised support © Getty Princess Anne is always the picture of poise, rarely letting her emotions take over, even during the most tense of rugby games. That's not to say she doesn’t let her allegiance show during games. The Princess Royal almost always wears a tartan scarf when she attends rugby matches, showing her patriotic loyalty to Scotland, the rugby team she supports.



Princess Kate's subtle support © Getty Princess Kate is the royal patron of English rugby, and she makes sure she subtly shows them support during games, regularly donning white or red when she goes to watch them play. Though the Princess of Wales is known for her dramatic reactions during tennis games, she keeps her cards closer to her chest during rugby matches, preferring to chat animatedly than share her emotions through her facial expressions.



Princess Kate's rugby worries © Getty That said, during an England V Australia game in 2015, the pressure got the better of the royal, who was seen covering her eyes and hanging her head in her hands. We've all been there.



Prince William shouting © Getty Prince William even shocked his brother was his ferocious support during an England V Wales match in 2015.



Prince Harry's huge celebration © Getty Prince Harry has been known to be equally effusive, celebrating at a France V England game back in 2003.



Zara Tindall's passionate support © Getty Zara Tindall has every right to be heavily invested in rugby, given her husband, Mike Tindall, was a professional player when they met – we wonder if he'd just scored, to prompt this dramatic reaction from his future wife?



Duchess Sophie's keen interest © Getty Duchess Sophie was captivated by a game of wheelchair Rugby in 2012 – we hope her team won!

