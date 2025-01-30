Loose Women's Linda Robson breaks down in tears over Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Linda Robson became visibly emotional as she opened up about her childhood friend and former Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

The much-loved actresses have shared an unbreakable bond since childhood, having met at just ten years old.

© Shutterstock Linda Robson was comforted on Loose Women

During a heartfelt moment on Thursday's Loose Women, Linda, 66, struggled to hold back tears while speaking about Pauline's illness.

"One in two people get dementia now. It's the biggest disease going, I think," she shared, reflecting on the devastating impact of the condition.

Fellow panellist Christine Lampard offered some words of comfort, acknowledging the deep friendship. "Clearly you're very close and will lean on each other," she said.

© Shutterstock The Loose Women star opened up about her friendship with Pauline Quirke

Initially hesitant to discuss Pauline's diagnosis, Linda eventually opened up about their decades-long friendship.

"From ten years old, we were at the same primary school and we did everything together," she added. "We travelled all over the world with Birds of a Feather and we went to some amazing places."

Recalling one star-studded encounter, Linda continued: "At quite a young age, we were in Stringfellows, and Prince was in there. We were touching him—just to say we touched a legend! We had such amazing times. She was such an amazing actress and has such a lovely family."

Linda also reminisced about a night spent at a bar with none other than George Michael. "We were very naughty," she shared. "We used our fame to go to so many different places.

"We were in a bar one night, and George Michael was there with another lady. And we said, 'Right, we are not leaving until George Michael leaves,' and we were there until 4 am."

Last week, Pauline's husband shared the difficult news with fans explaining Pauline's decision to step back from her career was made to prioritise her health and well-being.

A few days later, Linda posted a message on social media, alongside a series of photos from their 56 years of friendship. Addressing fans, Linda said: "This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline.

"For the past three years, I've been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline. It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further."