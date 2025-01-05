Ariana Grande leads the tributes as RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne tragically dies aged 32

James Lee Williams, best known to fans as The Vivienne, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. .

The drag performer, who won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and became the first drag artist to compete on Dancing on Ice in 2023, was admired for their wit, talent, and trailblazing contributions to the industry.

James’ manager, Simon Jones, confirmed the devastating news in a statement. "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne – has passed away this weekend.

Recommended video You may also like Star who tragically died

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details."

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans alike. Ariana Grande expressed her heartbreak by sharing a tribute on her Instagram Stories and commenting with broken heart emojis on one of the posts dedicated to James. UK drag queen Kyran Thrax wrote, "Speechless. Sending you so much love. Rest in peace Viv, what an incredible human."

© Getty Images for VH1/Paramount + The Vivienne tragically passed away aged 32

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly also shared her condolences on X, writing: "Oh, this is so sad - such a lovely, funny, whip-smart, and generous person. A delight to interview. My thoughts with everyone who loved The Vivienne."

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage posted a deeply emotional tribute to her late friend. "Heartbreaking. I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes.

© Getty Images The Vivienne won season 1 of Drag Race UK

"I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high."

James had an impressive career that spanned reality television, music, and theatre. They first gained recognition in 2015 as the UK Drag Ambassador for RuPaul’s Drag Race, before making history by winning the first UK season in 2019.

Vivienne is mourned by many

Their sharp comedic timing, flawless impersonations, and undeniable stage presence made them a fan favorite. In 2022, James returned to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, further solidifying their place in drag royalty.

Their love for performance extended beyond drag. They played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz in 2011, a role they later reprised on London’s West End. In addition to acting, James also ventured into music, releasing an EP titled B**h in Heels*, showcasing their vocal abilities.

James was a passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and devoted much of their time to charitable causes. Just three days before their passing, they urged their followers to support Sahir House, Liverpool’s longest-running LGBTQ+ and HIV charity.

"Join me in giving back this year, everything I do charitable-wise is usually for @sahirhouse, Liverpool’s oldest LGBT+ charity! The work they do is incredible, thank you. £1 a month—you won’t miss it."

James also used their platform to support cancer research, appearing on Celebrity Hunted to raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer.



Michelle Visage posted a tribute

Fans and friends have been sharing their grief and memories, with many expressing disbelief at the tragic news. "In complete disbelief. This is just so heartbreaking," one fan wrote. Another added, "I’m completely undone by this news. The Vivienne’s light was unmatched, and their impact will be felt forever. Holding their family in my thoughts and sending all my love."