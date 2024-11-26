Jason Kelce bluntly answers burning question about Taylor Swift: 'it is an immediate no'

It goes without saying that since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, he and his family have found themselves in the spotlight in a way unlike ever before.
While Travis and his brother Jason may have seen success on the football field, their association with the superstar has propelled them to unthinkable levels of fame.
The family have often been spotted attending one of the singer's incredibly popular concerts as part of her Eras Tour, which is set to end on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.
But if friends or members of the Kelce family are looking for tickets of their own to see the record-breaking show, Jason has a blunt answer for them.
"It is an immediate no."
Jason revealed that people had asked him if he could arrange tickets for them to see one of her shows, and while Taylor was willing to accommodate, he found it was a boundary he was unwilling to cross.
"As much as Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that I ask for," he added in an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "She does say that, she's very… she's great but I still say no to everybody."
"I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that. I don't want to put that position out there," he explained.
"She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."
Swifties no doubt keep their eyes peeled in particular for Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, who has attended 14 of her Eras Tour concerts. Meanwhile, Taylor has reportedly watched 18 of his games for the Chiefs.
Fans will never forget one of the highlights of her tour, when the football star made a cameo appearance onstage to help Taylor during one of her transitions at a show in London's Wembley Stadium.
Tickets to Taylor's shows have sold like hot cakes, breaking a number of ticket sales records worldwide. Not only are they highly attended by fans, at times breaking records for venue capacities for certain arenas, but a number of stars can be spotted watching the singer.
The likes of Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Nicole Kidman and even Prince William have all been spotted in the audiences of Taylor's shows, making it clear that it's one of the hottest tickets in any town around the world.