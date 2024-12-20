Kylie Kelce reveals the adorable Taylor Swift item her daughters love

Taylor Swift may be getting closer to boyfriend Travis Kelce, but it looks like Travis' nieces are still discovering all they can about the singer – including by reading about her.

A new video posted by Kylie Kelce, Travis' sister-in-law, revealed that her daughters have the 2023 book Little Golden Book that focuses on the superstar.

"With their sturdy covers and easy to read text, Little Golden Book biographies are the perfect introduction to non-fiction for preschoolers!," the book's description reads, calling it a "read-aloud story for young and older readers" and "the perfect book to prepare anyone for the ERAS tour".

The video was a "day in the life" video by Kylie as she took her girls to school, picked up Dunkin' Donuts, and tidied her home before recording a podcast episode. As she picked up toys from around the house, the book was one of several items she threw into a toy basket.

Kylie Kelce's 'day in the life' video reveals the adorable Taylor Swift item her daughters love

Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, who is Travis Kelce's older brother. Kylie and Jason are parents to three girls, five-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte (known as Ellie) and Bennett, 22 months, also known as Bennie.

They are also expecting a fourth baby, with Kylie revealing her pregnancy on social media in November.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," she wrote in the caption, referencing Wyatt holding her hands over her ears and Bennett in tears, while Elliotte grinned widely.

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" she quipped.

Taylor and Travis both showed their excitement for Jason and Kylie by liking the post.

Kylie has also launched her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, and during a recent interview with New York Times, she revealed Michelle Obama would be her dream guest.

"I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, and I know she is not personally running [for office]," she said, while also praising Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, for stocking public school bathrooms with free period products.

Kylie also admitted that her politics "aggressively lean” left, and when asked what she would say to critics who complained that she had overtaken Joe Rogan's podcast at the top of the podcast charts – a space Joe has long held – she said: "I mean this in the most respectful way. I don’t care what other people have to say."