Meet Jason Kelce's 3 daughters — inside their bond with Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

These days, Jason Kelce is spending as much time as he can with his favorite ladies: his wife Kylie Kelce, and their three adorable daughters.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center, who is Travis Kelce's older brother, retired earlier this year after 13 years with the NFL, and in addition to spending more time at home, is focusing on his and his brother's popular podcast, New Heights, and his commentator gig on NFL Countdown.

For the podcast host, being a dad always comes first, and following his retirement, he opened up about how starting to lose weight after the end of his sports career has made it easier to play with his daughters. Speaking with GQ earlier this year, he shared that in the months since his retirement, he has lost "nearly 20 pounds" after weighing about 295 pounds "for the majority" of his NFL career.

Though he admitted it's "hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest," he nonetheless emphasized: "My back already feels better. My knees already feel better." Most importantly, he noted: "Another 20 pounds hopefully will make [me] that much more adept at playing with my children."

Below, read on for everything to know about Jason and Kylie's three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

Wyatt, 5

Jason and Kyle met on Tinder in late 2014, and in 2018, they tied the knot. Their first child, Wyatt Elizabeth, was born on October 2, 2019.

From a young age, little Wyatt has always been one of her dad's — and her uncle's — biggest supporters, and fans of the family are no strangers to seeing her in attendance at occasional football games.

Plus, she is of course a big Taylor Swift fan too, and just last month, days after her fifth birthday, she got to see Taylor, who has been dating Travis for over a year, perform one of her Eras Tour concerts in Miami.

Elliotte, 3

Eliotte Ray was born on March 4, 2021, and like her older sister, she has also attended football games in support of her dad, and recently saw her first Taylor concert too.

It also sounds like she'll grow up to have quite the special bond with her uncle Travis. During an episode of New Heights earlier this year, Jason shared that of his three girls, she reminds him the most of his brother.

"I've always thought that Ellie matched your intensity and kind of looks like you if we're being honest," he said.

Bennett, 1

Last but certainly not least is little Bennett Llewellyn, whose arrival on February 23, 2023 had hundreds on the edge of their seats. Her mom Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with her when Jason — and Travis! — played against each other at the Super Bowl that year on February 12, for which Kylie traveled with two OB/GYNs in case she went into labor.

When the family celebrated her milestone first birthday earlier this year, Kylie wrote on Instagram: "Bennie turned 1 on Friday. She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck…. She's getting faster everyday."