Kate Hudson's 'love-filled' Thanksgiving with daughter Rani revealed

Kate Hudson offered fans a glimpse into her family's cozy Thanksgiving in her latest social media post, proving that celebrities really are just like us.

The Almost Famous actress took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures of her holiday, sweetly captioning it, "A beautiful rainy love-filled NYC Thanksgiving."

Kate's snaps included a picture of her six-year-old daughter, Rani, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

The proud mom was seen smiling in a makeup-free look alongside her daughter as they braved the New York rain ahead of their Thanksgiving meal.

The star posted her table set up in another photo, complete with a charcuterie spread and aesthetic décor.

Kate welcomed Rani in October 2018 and revealed to AOL in 2019 that she is taking a "genderless" approach to raising her youngest.

© Instagram The actress posted the sweet photo with her 6-year-old, Rani

"I think you just raise your kids individually regardless– like a genderless [approach]," she told the outlet.

"We still don't know what she's going to identify as. I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds, and her way. It's very different from the boys, and it's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes."

She continued to explain how, in raising Rani, she had created a safe space for her family.

© Instagram Kate shares Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa

"That is, to me, where contentment and happiness lie," she said. "Not feeling tied down. Being okay saying, 'No.'"

"Feeling secure and safe in yourself and your family and your relationship. When you create that safe haven, nothing else really matters."

Kate also has two older children: Ryder, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

© Instagram The 45-year-old shared a snap of her Thanksgiving spread

Despite the chaos of a blended family, the 45-year-old revealed to People that her exes made co-parenting seamless and easy. "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form," she told the publication. "It's interesting when you have that modern family; there's so much love for all the kids."

"I think the thing that's so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out."

She continued: "The kids feel like they have this huge family. There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it's very rare."

© Kate Hudson Kate is mom to Rani, Ryder, and Bingham

"I am so happy we have this real family unit that's big. It's beautiful. Everybody's open to it and understands it's the most mature thing for the kids. And you can see it in them— they feel loved, they feel protected, they feel safe."

Kate revealed in the interview that she is constantly inspired by her parent's dedication to their own blended family.

Her mother, Overboard actress Goldie Hawn, began dating her stepfather, The Thing actor Kurt Russell, in 1983; he swiftly welcomed Kate and her brother Oliver with open arms, and the iconic couple went on to have another child, Wyatt, together.