Renée Zellweger sets the record straight on living situation with boyfriend Ant Anstead

Ahead of the launch of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (on 13 February), Renée Zellweger has been touring around the world, but where does the actress call home?

The 55-year-old star has given an update about her current living situation with her partner Ant Anstead in a recent interview.

WATCH: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy trailer

In a chat with British Vogue, Renée was quizzed on her current living situation, and although she didn't give too many details she did reveal that she lives near San Diego and that's all for her partner Ant.

She told the publication that she's based in "Southern California, near San Diego because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

© Instagram Ant and Renee are very loved-up

Choosing where to live for her partner's childcare commitments is a major step that shows how hard Renée has fallen in love.

Ant has a five-year-old son called Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, as well as two older children - Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18. While the eldest are based in England, Hudson lives in the US.



In 2023, Ant parted ways with his Laguna Beach property, but with it being just an hour down the road from San Diego, there's chance he has already put down roots there too. "I'm going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna," he told PEOPLE at the time.

© Instagram Ant met Renee while filming his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Renée made her own real estate move in 2021 when she sold her seriously impressive $6 million California home. Considering she purchased it for $3.35 million in 2015, the star made a hefty profit after she overhauled it.

There are rumours that the couple are house hunting together at the moment, but nothing has been confirmed.

Support from Ant

Taking to Instagram this week, the father-of-three shared a photo from the film's London premiere, posing with his two eldest children on the pink carpet.

"Midweek movie night with the kiddos…. The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant, and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass…," he wrote.

© Instagram Ant Anstead with his youngest son Hudson

The lovebirds first met while filming Ant's show Celebrity IOU Joyride. "Renée Zellweger asks Ant and Cristy to help her give back to a pair of brothers who cared for her friend Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS," the Discovery Channel synopsis reads for the episode.

Declaration of love

© Instagram Renee and Ant with his oldest two children and partner Renee

The British TV presenter marked their two-year anniversary together with a selection of never-before-seen snaps of the couple. Fans couldn't get enough of the romantic post! One penned: "Wishing you many more years of happiness and 'magic'," while another added: "And let's just say…'They lived happily ever after'."

While there has been a swirling of engagement chat, nothing has been confirmed by the stars. But we think they would make a pretty beautiful bride and groom, don't you?