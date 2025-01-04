Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim could be mistaken for David and Victoria inside Miami penthouse

Romeo Beckham couldn't be more loved-up with his new girlfriend Kim Turnbull, and on Friday, the couple left us doing a double take.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posed beside his brunette beauty inside his parents' ultra-luxe Miami penthouse gym. The location is often seen by fans of David and Victoria, who frequently share snaps from their joint workouts on their respective social media accounts.

Romeo and Kim were the image of the 22-year-old's famous parents

Romeo and Kim channelled the model's A-list parents, with Kim bearing an incredibly uncanny resemblance to the former Spice Girl, wearing a chocolate-brown workout set comprised of figure-hugging leggings and a matching sports top.

Meanwhile, Romeo looked cool sitting on a mat, wearing a sports jersey and black shorts.

The Beckham's are always sharing snaps of their joint workouts

David and Victoria have shared countless photos of themselves from the swanky gym across the Atlantic, with VB often donning skin-tight attire, the main difference being that the husband-and-wife duo often co-ordinate their outfit choices.

© Instagram David. and VB like to co-ordianate their gym looks

Romeo and Kim's Relationship

The former football player started dating his model girlfriend back in November, the pair confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand-in-hand during a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.

The photos came just days after Romeo 'soft-launched' his new relationship when they enjoyed a birthday night out for their friend and F1 driver Lando Norris. Following a meal where the pair sat next to each other, they were photographed holding hands in the back of a car.

© Instagram Romeo and Kim were pictured packing on the PDA in the back of a car in November

Since then, it's safe to say the pair couldn't be more smitten with each other. Earlier this week, Romeo and Kim packed on the PDA in a candid New Year's Eve snap. The black-and-white photo showed the loved-up couple entwined in a hot tub and kissing behind Kim's hand.

Captioning the photo, which was the featured image of a "photo dump," Romeo wrote: "2024 [waving emoji] 2025 xx Love my family so much [white love heart emoji]."