Victoria Beckham wears daughter Harper's corset top on date night with David

Victoria Beckham oozed elegance in a cropped corset top and low-rise trousers as she enjoyed a date night with her husband David Beckham last week.

The fashion designer, who shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13 with her former footballer husband, appeared to have taken style notes from her daughter's cool-girl wardrobe for the occasion.

Dressed in her sculpted corset, Victoria looked divine in the silhouette-skimming garment - the same top her daughter had worn at the launch of her oldest brother Brooklyn's Cloud 22 hot sauce in October.

© Instagram Victoria looked divine in the waist-sculpting corset top

At the time, Harper paired the corset with oversized denim jeans and white chunky trainers, elevating a casual ensemble with the statement piece.

© Victoria Beckham Harper looked stylish in a pair of denim jeans and the same corset top in October

Victoria, however, amped up the glamour for her evening with David, slipping into smart suit trousers and slicking her brunette hair into a neat, low ponytail. The 50-year-old added a glittering diamond tennis bracelet and a long gold pendant to complete her glamorous get-up.

Back in February, Victoria's daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who is married to her eldest son Brooklyn, also wore the style, too.

© Alexandra Alverez Nicola Peltz Beckham wore the corset top at the after-party for her film Lola

She was seen wearing the white version at the premiere of her directorial debut film, Lola, in which Victoria styled her for the occasion.

© Frazer Harrison Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of "Lola" together

The corset, which retails at £595, has a super sleek shape. The website says of the style: "Crafted to create a classic hourglass silhouette, the Side Panel Corset Top reflects the house’s reputation for meticulous tailoring. Made from crepe back satin, it is fully lined and has boning on the front and back body panels for a corset effect.

"A V-shaped waistline adds a distinctive talking point, while matt crepe back satin side body panels bring a subtle textural contrast. An exposed back metal zip completes the look."

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's fashion label is entering a new era

Victoria may forever be tied to her 'Posh Spice' nickname hailed from her years as one-fifth of the Spice Girls, but the pop singer-turned-fashion designer is undoubtedly entering a new era of fashion royalty, 16 years after her eponymous label launched.

Just weeks after her third runway show at Paris Fashion Week, Victoria's designs were seen on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards.

Already this year, one of her SS25 collection dresses was donned by Golden Globe winner Zoe Saldana at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, in the same week Angelina Jolie wore a liquid metal gown from her collection on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.