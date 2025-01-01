Victoria and David Beckham share rare passionate kiss as they ring in the New Year

On New Years Eve, David Beckham shared a carousel of images on Instagram to reflect and celebrate 2024 and in the first shot, he and his wife Victoria were seen sharing a passionate kiss.

The happy couple, who have been married for twenty five years, both had their eyes closed in a movie-style embrace and looked totally loved up. David penned the caption: "Happy New Year from myself , my wife and my amazing kids... Thank you for unforgettable year and I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy 2025. Love David x"

© Instagram David and Victoria embracing for the New Year

David also shared a series of pictures from the year; including various snaps of his children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, his dogs, and family holidays.

Fans loved the insightful look into his life. The picture amassed over 600,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. One of these was his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, 50, who wrote: "Love u so much."

The wedding of Victoria and David Beckham

The UK's most famous celebrity couple tied the knot in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. They said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle. VB famously wore a magnificent dress by Vera Wang that featured a custom-made corset and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and crucifix necklace. David wore a crisp white suit to match his bride.

The pair later changed into their now iconic purple outfits for the reception, which were designed by Antonio Berardi as they cut the cake. Victoria's one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress had floral applique detail with a thigh-high split, and David opted for a matching suit with suede Manolo shoes.

The couple celebrated their silver anniversary in July 2024 and squeezed back into their purple wedding outfits to mark the occasion.

They shared the recreated pictures on Instagram and the world went crazy for the snaps, which featured the couple holding hands, sitting on 'thrones' and recreating their wedding poses. Amassing over 3 million 'likes' the picture went viral. Fashion designer Victoria wrote: "Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!"