David Beckham's secret terrace at £31 million home for private dates with Victoria

David Beckham doesn't need to leave the house for his workout sessions thanks to the incredible gym at his £31 million Holland Park home.

While the former England footballer has shared several videos documenting his gruelling workouts, he has never shown off his private terrace where he recovers post-gym session. Take a tour in the video below...

After using weights and battling ropes to hone his toned physique, topless David left the olive green basement room through a set of glass double doors into a small terrace. He sat down on the three steps of the courtyard that led to a small patio area with a white table and chairs.

Set back from the road and surrounded by greenery, the dining area offers the perfect spot for David and his wife Victoria Beckham to enjoy a private date – whether that's a coffee in the morning or a dinner date in warmer weather.

On this occasion, David was clearly waiting for his sons to join him since he captioned the post: "No better way to start the day. Where [were] you all week @romeobeckham."

© Instagram Victoria and David have previously revealed the lounge area next to the gym

In the past, Spice Girls star Victoria has been spotted in the gym alongside her husband.

In April, the mother-of-four looked so sporty donning a skin-tight workout top with capped sleeves as she tensed her biceps whilst standing behind her shirtless husband.

The pair were focusing on weights, but a stair machine could be seen in the background, while the wooden floorboards led into another relaxing lounge area with a black sofa and large windows.

Beckham homes

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham live in Holland Park in London

The couple's London home is their main base with their three kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper, while their eldest son Brooklyn now lives in America with his wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria renovated it for £8 million in 2016, and it reportedly boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym and even separate living quarters.

The couple also own a home in the Cotswolds

When the Beckham clan want a break from the city, they can escape to their country home in the Cotswolds which is thought to be worth £12 million.

Features include a plunge pool, a sauna, an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a £100k treehouse for their children, and a £50k safari-style tent for entertaining.

The couple also loves to spend time in America where they own a luxurious penthouse in Miami. Located in the One Hundred Museum building, each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking ocean views, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

Plus, The Real Deal reported they are expanding their property portfolio and buying a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach for $80 million.

