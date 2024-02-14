Victoria Beckham and David Furnish lead gushing celebrity Valentine's Day tributes

Happy Valentine's Day! Love is certainly in the air for our favourite celebrity couples who have taken to their social media accounts to share their love with the cohort of loyal followers.

From first dance songs to loved-up selfies, these stars couldn't be more in love.

On the list so far are the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John and David Furnish, as well as Strictly stars, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez and Joe and Dianne Buswell.

David and Victoria Beckham

Already holding the title as one of the most loved-up celebrity couples, it comes as no surprise that David and Victoria wasted no time in sharing a romantic update on social media for one another.

David posted a snap of himself kissing his wife whilst away on a family holiday abroad. Alongside the image were the words: "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend I love you I mean 'I just fancied her' @victoriabeckham Happy valentines kiddies @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," the words were intercepted with pink love heart emojis.

David shared this loved-up snap in tribute to his wife

Meanwhile, Victoria shared a video of her "cowboy" beau swinging from ropes and lifting himself onto a beam and flipping over.

She penned: "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

Elton John and David Furnish

David shared a photo of a bunch of roses

Elton John's husband David Furnish shared a photo of a bunch of yellow roses in a sweet tribute to his music star husband.

"Happy Valentine’s Day [love heart and rocket emoji] @eltonjohn," He wrote. The A-list couple have been married since 2005.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Strictly stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez both shared adorable tributes. Actress Gemma took to her Instagram Stories and took part in the trend that asks users to reveal their first dance song.

Whilst the pair aren't married, Gemma wrote: "This would be ours @gorka_marquez. Leave me alone (but always come back please because I love you) [laughing emoji, red love heart emoji]."

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing

The song of choice was Pink, Leave Me Alone, which was playing in the clip. She added: "In honour of Valentine's Day coming up, share your wedding song [heart emoji].

The words were penned alongside a photo of the pair on holiday about to enjoy a piece of cake.

Meanwhile, Gorka shared three photos of his beloved. He lovingly penned: "Happy Valentine's [red love heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson. Last pic is my favourite." The last photo showed Gemma with chopsticks in her mouth imitating a Walrus.

Jamie and Frida Redknapp

Jamie and Frida married in 2021

Jamie Redknapp couldn't be more obsessed with his model wife, Frida, and showed her the love with a touching Valentine's Day tribute on Tuesday. The blonde bombshell was drenched in seawater and donning a string bikini in the snap.

"Happy Valentine's my girl. Thanks for being amazing in every way," penned the former football star. A second photo in the post showed him and Friday snuggled up on holiday.

Frida also shared a slew of snaps dedicated to her husband. She wrote: "My best friend. Happy Valentine's Day my [red love heart]. The first two of Frida's snaps showed her beau in candid moments whilst on holiday. The final image saw them posing for a full-length photo in the gym.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

The pair headed out for a Valentine's Day lunch

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been together since 2018 and showed off their adorable Valentine's Day plans on Instagram.

The professional dancer posted a selfie alongside her beau as they headed out for a romantic lunch at a restaurant called Ouef. On the table was a special Valentine's Day menu that read: "Be my Valentine in red swirly letters."