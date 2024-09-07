Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton says he is 'overwhelmed' following exciting life update
Princess Kate's younger brother has been very open about his struggles with mental health

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
James Middleton has shared an exciting update about his new memoir, Meet Ella, which is set to detail James' early life with Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as his sisters, Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton, and his special bond with his therapy dog, Ella. 

James middleton with dog in kitchen© Instagram
James was seen in Carole's kitchen accompanied by a furry friend

Due to release on 26 September, James shared the vulnerable update via Instagram that the early reviews for his book have come in. He said: "Have been SO nervous all week. I’ve put off opening an email from my publisher with some of the first comments about Meet Ella.  

"But today I opened it and I’m truly touched by the wonderful comments from @bryonygordon @peterjamesuk and @drjocannon - thank you. I’m so looking forward to sharing Meet Ella with you all on 26th September." 

The feedback has been positive so far, with journalist and mental health advocate Bryony Gordon writing: "An unflinching account of how anyone can find themselves in the darkest times, and the healing power of love and friendship." 

The dad-of-one shared a heartfelt message, saying: "I am so happy with some of the early reviews that are coming back for Meet Ella'. It's overwhelming actually. A really happy end to the week." 

James is well-known for his love of dogs© Instagram
James has previously opened up in the past about the impact his dog had on his life. Writing on Instagram, he said: "I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally. 

“I know many of you have your own Ella's or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return." 

The book is coming out at the end of this month© Instagram
The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate. Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizée." 

James and his wife Alizée share a home with their first child, Inigo, and an incredible seven dogs – many of whom are related to Ella. 

LISTEN: Inside Norway's royal wedding

