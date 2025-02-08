Hailey Bieber is a siren in plunging thigh-split dress for decadent date night with husband Justin

Hailey Bieber added office siren to her sartorial agenda on Friday evening as she stepped out in a pinstripe skirt suit for a romantic dinner at Cafe Zaffri with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The skincare mogul proved her latest look can take her straight from the boardroom to the sidewalk albeit with some sultry modifications. The ensemble consisted of a plunging black pinstripe blazer adorned with '80s wide shoulders and a matching figure-hugging pencil skirt accented with a daring thigh-high split.

© JosiahW / BACKGRID Hailey served office siren with her latest look

Hailey teamed her corporate-core look with sheer black tights and a pair of pointed-toe killer heels. The Rhode founder oozed chic as she opted to leave her décolletage bare – '90s-style – and accessorized with black mini sunglasses. Hailey carried a suede black clutch bag in her arms along with her Rhode Lip Case in Espresso.

The makeup muse styled her toasted-almond locks into a sleek straight look while her makeup exuded soft glamor with a pinch of blush and a nude-stained lip.

© JosiahW / BACKGRID The couple enjoyed a date night in New York City

Meanwhile, her husband, Justin, donned an oversized black zip-up sweatshirt with a pair of slouchy black pants and chunky shoes. The singer added a pop of color to his casual look with a neon yellow beanie.

Hailey's business ensemble doesn't come as a surprise considering she has been expanding her beauty empire after launching Rhode's new 'Peptide Lip Shape' at the end of January.

The couple have been enjoying a slew of date nights in New York over the past few weeks, with their opposing style agendas out in full force.

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Hailey Bieber looked sensational in the monochromatic look

Hailey and Justin stepped out for dinner at Corner Store in Soho earlier this week. The model opted for high-fashion glam in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a buttery-leather black padded jacket stylishly cinched at the waist by ruched detailing. The sleek number was courtesy of Phoebe Philo.

However, Justin opted for effortless street-style as he sported a grey hoodie and matching wool coat beneath a cropped beige trench.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, recently renewed their vows in May 2024 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.

© GC Images Hailey opted for a stylish trench

Hailey's designer-studded New York wardrobe doesn't end there – she's also been draped in a Stella McCartney trench coat from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, a Maison Margiela grey wool cardigan, and a pair of ivory pants courtesy of The Row. The cozy look was teamed with a stylish grey balaclava that she tied over her head for optimal Old-Hollywood chic.

The couple's trip to New York comes after they enjoyed a snow-filled getaway to Aspen last month.