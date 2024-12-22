Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hailey Bieber debuts jaw-dropping diamond push present for son Jack
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were all smiles as they stepped out for a date night to support Victoria Monet in LA on Thursday. The adorable duo wore matching leather jackets as they posed backstage before joining Tori Kelly and Other Celebrity guests to watch the show.© Diggzy/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber debuts jaw-dropping toi et moi diamond ring in honour of son Jack

The model showed off her breathtaking jewellery to represent her son, Jack Blues Bieber

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
It has been a year of great joy and change for Hailey and Justin Bieber in light of the power couple becoming parents for the first time, welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024. 

Marking motherhood in a special way, Hailey, 28, showed off a sparkling new toi-et-moi ring worn on her right hand, adding that one stone was for Jack and another for herself, who she referred to as 'Mama'. 

The breathtaking ring featured a lime-green emerald cut jewel nestled next to a pear-shaped yellow diamond, a classical toi-et-moi design. 

Hailey showed off her dazzling toi-et-moi ring© Instagram
Hailey showed off her dazzling toi-et-moi ring

French for "you and me," Hailey's striking ring design has a heartwarming and romantic history. Featuring two stones, often of similar or complementary shapes, the timeless ring typically symbolizes the union of two individuals, with the interlocking stones signifying an unbreakable bond.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber's bump evolution

It's not the first time the Rhode Beauty founder debuted a new breathtaking piece of jewellery since becoming a mom. 

In September this year, Hailey debuted an exquisite diamond ring worn on her left hand, depicting the word 'mom' encrusted in diamonds. Crafted by Isa Grutman Jewelry, the ring boasts 21 carats of diamonds set in 14-karat gold, and comes with a price tag of $1,980.

Hailey Bieber's engagement ring 

Hailey now sports a third diamond ring, which is believed to be worth around $1.5million© Instagram
Hailey's bliding diamond ring collection is believed to be worth more than $1.5million

It's not known how much Hailey's glittering toi-et-moi ring is worth, but judging by her $600k engagement ring from Baby singer Justin, it wouldn't be a surprise if her stunning tribute to her son was also worth several thousand dollars. 

Justin proposed to his now wife in 2018 whilst in the Bahamas, presenting his love with the breathtaking sparkler. 

Hailey stunned in a lace Off-White dress for her wedding © Instagram/@haileybieber
Hailey stunned in a lace Off-White dress for her wedding

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast," the Peaches singer confessed. "Listen, plain and simple Hailey I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."


Hailey Bieber shows off her red-tipped festive nails © @haileybieber
The model's ring is an oval-cut diamond

"Hailey Bieber's engagement ring has undeniably captured attention as a true spectacle," says Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery.

hailey bieber and justin bieber with son jack strapped to her chest© Instagram
The proud parents welcomed their son Jack earlier this year

She tells us that the ring features a white diamond solitaire stone estimated to be between six and eight carats and is set on an 18-carat yellow gold band - and is estimated to be worth just over $600,000 (£500,000).

