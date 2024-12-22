Hailey Bieber debuts jaw-dropping toi et moi diamond ring in honour of son Jack

It has been a year of great joy and change for Hailey and Justin Bieber in light of the power couple becoming parents for the first time, welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Marking motherhood in a special way, Hailey, 28, showed off a sparkling new toi-et-moi ring worn on her right hand, adding that one stone was for Jack and another for herself, who she referred to as 'Mama'.

The breathtaking ring featured a lime-green emerald cut jewel nestled next to a pear-shaped yellow diamond, a classical toi-et-moi design.

French for "you and me," Hailey's striking ring design has a heartwarming and romantic history. Featuring two stones, often of similar or complementary shapes, the timeless ring typically symbolizes the union of two individuals, with the interlocking stones signifying an unbreakable bond.

It's not the first time the Rhode Beauty founder debuted a new breathtaking piece of jewellery since becoming a mom.

In September this year, Hailey debuted an exquisite diamond ring worn on her left hand, depicting the word 'mom' encrusted in diamonds. Crafted by Isa Grutman Jewelry, the ring boasts 21 carats of diamonds set in 14-karat gold, and comes with a price tag of $1,980.

It's not known how much Hailey's glittering toi-et-moi ring is worth, but judging by her $600k engagement ring from Baby singer Justin, it wouldn't be a surprise if her stunning tribute to her son was also worth several thousand dollars.

Justin proposed to his now wife in 2018 whilst in the Bahamas, presenting his love with the breathtaking sparkler.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast," the Peaches singer confessed. "Listen, plain and simple Hailey I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."



"Hailey Bieber's engagement ring has undeniably captured attention as a true spectacle," says Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery.