Hailey Bieber's subtle tribute to Justin amid split reports we almost missed

Hailey Bieber recently showed off a sweet tribute to her husband Justin that was so subtle that we almost missed it.

The Rhode Beauty founder, who married the Grammy Award-winning singer in 2019, has been promoting her new make up line on Instagram, and in one mirror selfie, she showed off the nod to her husband.

The snap gave followers a glimpse at her iPhone and on the back was a sticker photo of Justin wearing his signature look of sunglasses and a cap.

Hailey typically uses the iPhone covers that she designed herself and sells through Rhode Beauty – which come with a handy lip gloss holder – but the model's cute sticker of Justin shows how she always keeps him close by.

© Instagram Hailey has a cute Justin sticker on her phone

Hailey and Justin shut down split reports

Hailey and Justin became parents for the first time when they welcomed Jack Blues Bieber in August last year.

However, in recent weeks, the couple have been plagued with reports that they were having trouble in their marriage.

MailOnline suggested that the two were finding life as new parents tough after Justin was described as a "loose cannon". Fuel was added to the fire when Justin unfollowed his wife's account on Instagram.

But the 'Never Say Never' singer was quick to clear up any confusion. In a rare clarification, Justin said his account was "hacked" and Hailey's account was unfollowed unintentionally, describing it as "suss".

© Instagram Justin with wife Hailey at their home in Beverly Hills

Instead, the pair have continued to put break up talk to bed while putting on a united front in public.

After enjoying a fun-filled trip to Aspen, Colorado, for some skiing and socializing with their famous friends, the pair jetted to the East Coast to spend some time in the Big Apple.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey recently took a trip to Aspen

Last week, Justin was spotted treating himself to a spa day at a $ 350-per-visit wellness clinic.

Meanwhile, later during their trip, the husband and wife headed out for a romantic date night at Café Zaffri at The Twenty Two, New York City, where Hailey looked so chic in a pinstripe suit with Justin opting for an all-black ensemble.

© JosiahW / BACKGRID The couple then enjoyed a date night in New York City recently

Hailey and Justin's life as parents

Hailey and Justin are evidently choosing to keep their life as new parents out of the spotlight as they have only shared a handful of snaps of baby Jack, none of which show his face.

Despite being one of the most famous couples in pop culture, Hailey revealed before she fell pregnant with Jack that the pair were keen to raise kids in private.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack last in August

They've seemingly stuck to that ideology, only sharing the odd glimpse of their lives as new parents.

However, Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, described the little one as "unbelievably cute" shortly after he was born, adding: "The world will see him soon."