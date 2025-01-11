Michael Douglas 'praying' for his family in heartfelt personal message

Michael Douglas shared a touching personal message with his fans on Friday amid fears for his family's safety.

The 80-year-old admitted he was "praying" for his loved ones in Los Angeles as wildfires continue to rage through the county.

"Praying for the safety for my family and friends in LA," he penned on Instagram. "I am thinking of you all. We all need to help our friends and neighbors in any way that we can."

He added: "Thank you to the amazing firefighters and first responders, we are beyond grateful for your help and support."

Michael's immediate family – his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, their children Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, and his son Cameron, 46 – fortunately don't live in the areas of the blazes.

Michael and Catherine have an extensive property portfolio and own luxury homes in Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

© Instagram Michael still has friend and family living in LA

Last year, they put their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, on the market for a whopping $12 million after buying the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019.

Catherine revealed that the time to move on felt right after she and Michael became empty nesters.

© Instagram Michael and Catherine share two children

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the 54-year-old told the Wall Street Journal.

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

© Getty Images Michael has son Cameron from a previous relationship

Catherine revealed that she and her husband plan to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine lie between Bermuda and Europe

Meanwhile, at least 11 people have died since the fires began on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades area.

Five people were killed in the Palisades Fire and six in the Eaton Fire but Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Friday morning the death toll is expected to rise as more searches are carried out.

Thousands of structures and local landmarks have been ruined and at least 10,000 properties have been destroyed after acres of land burned, and continues to burn, in the blazes.

© Getty Images The Palisades Fire began on January 7

The sheriff's department said on Friday that more than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders, with tens of thousands more under warnings.

So far, there are six wildfires spread across Los Angeles. The Palisades fire has burned over 21,000 acres and is 8% contained but stretched further east on Friday, with fire crews and aircraft focusing additional effort in the Mandeville Canyon area.

A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, also prompting over 30,000 evacuation orders. As of Friday, it has burned over 14,000 acres and is 3% contained.

© Getty Images Thousands of homes have been destroyed

The Hurst Fire, a third blaze, erupted in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night and quickly consumed hundreds of acres, CalFire said, forcing some evacuations. As of Friday, the fire is 70% contained.

A fourth fire, the Lidia in Acton spans about 400 acres and is 98% contained. The Kenneth fire burning over 1,000 acres in LA and Ventura counties, is 50% contained, and the newest fire, Archer in Granada Hills covers about 19 acres and is 0% contained.