Joe Sugg hints at major move – and it could impact Dianne Buswell's Strictly career

Joe Sugg has dropped a major hint that he and girlfriend Dianne Buswell are planning to permanently move to her native Australia.

Dianne's family still live in her homeland and the pair regularly jet across the world to spend time with them, including Dianne's nieces and nephews. When asked whether the couple could move their permanently, Joe hinted that it was a possibility very much on the cards.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell hints at children with boyfriend Joe Sugg

"Eventually," he admitted on the Fellas podcast. "Especially this year, the start of the year that we've had, I just can't handle the weather that we have. She's still [got citizenship] but I think you've got to get married first."

The vlogger's comment led to inevitable question of when he might pop the question to Dianne, who he's been dating since 2018.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne have been dating since meeting on Strictly

In response, Joe laughed: "You sound like my Instagram comments. Whenever I post a picture of me and Dianne, 'when are you getting married?', 'when will you put a ring on it?' – I don't know Brenda, I don't know."

If the pair do end up crossing the world, it would likely mean that Dianne would end up departing Strictly Come Dancing, which is where the pair initially met. However, the dancer could end up competing or judging on the Australian version of the show or deciding to continue with her own YouTube channel.

© BBC A move to Australia could see Dianne leave Strictly

Dianne will be back for Strictly's 22nd series, which will also mark its 20th anniversary, however it hasn't been plain sailing for the ballroom competition show in recent months.

Allegations about the treatment of celebrities have led to numerous past stars going public with their experiences and led to the axing of Giovanni Pernice over his teaching methods and Graziano di Prima after it emerged that he "kicked" partner Zara McDermott – a claim he has since refuted.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Strictly has come under fire under fire in recent months

Dianne and Joe have enjoyed plenty of holidays during Strictly's off-season, with the pair heading to Malta last month.

"The most incredible few days staying at the most amazing hotel with magical views of Valletta's harbour @inialaharbourhouse a pinch me moment for sure," Dianne wrote in her caption. "Malta you were just stunning and you now hold a special place in my heart can't wait to be back."

© Instagram Joe and Dianne recently enjoyed some time away

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! about their relationship, Dianne shared: "Joe will always continue to support me and vice versa me with him, so we're both extremely lucky.

"We both understand each other's careers and industries and we're just so supportive of each other. I think that makes us super healthy [as a couple] because we don't rely on each other for anything other than pure love."